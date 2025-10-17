MP Weather Alert: Cyclonic Circulation To Bring Intense Rain After Oct 19; Khandwa Records Coldest Night | Check Forecast

Madhya Pradesh is currently experiencing a unique weather pattern, with cold mornings, sunny afternoons, and chilly nights. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts a shift in the weather soon, as a cyclonic circulation forming over Uttar Pradesh is expected to bring heavy rain to the state after October 19.

While the diurnal temperature variation is notable, the latest readings show a general increase in day and night temperatures, though parts of the state remain cool.

Temperatures Holding Steady, Khandwa Records Coldest Night

Recent data shows a slight increase in maximum temperatures across major cities. On Thursday, the maximum temperature in large districts like Indore, Ujjain, and Gwalior was recorded above normal. The weather department suggests a mild rise in both day and night temperatures over the next few days.

However, certain districts continue to experience significantly low nighttime temperatures:

Lowest Minimum Temperature: Khandwa recorded the coldest night at 16 degree celsius.

Other cool areas included Khargone/Naogaon (Chhatarpur) at 16.2 degree celsius, Rajgarh at 17.6 degree celsius, and Shivpuri at 18 degree celsius.

Conversely, high daytime temperatures were recorded in places like Sidhi (34.8 degree celsius) and Ujjain (34.5 degree celsius).

Monsoon Withdrawal Confirmed, New System Arrives

Weather scientist Divya Surendran confirmed that the Southwest Monsoon officially withdrew from the entire country on Thursday, marking the commencement of the Northeast Monsoon starting today.

The forecast for Madhya Pradesh is influenced by a new system:

Weather System : An Upper Air Cyclonic Circulation is forming over Uttar Pradesh.

: An Upper Air Cyclonic Circulation is forming over Uttar Pradesh. Impact: The effects of this system, including a shift to intense rain, will begin to be felt in Madhya Pradesh after October 19.

Recent temperature data shows a slight but general increase in maximum temperatures across major cities, with Ujjain recording the highest reading on Thursday at 34.5 degree celsius, closely followed by Indore at 34.1 degree celsius. Other major cities also saw high maximum temperatures, including Gwalior at 33 degree celsius, Bhopal at 32 degree celsius, and Jabalpur rounding out the list at 31.8 degree celsius.

