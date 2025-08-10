MP: Woman Gives Birth To Snakes? Village Buzzes, Doctor Uncovers Startling Reality

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A bizarre incident from Mau Masaniya village in the Khajuraho area of Madhya stirred fear and curiosity across the region. A local woman, Rinki Ahirwar, claimed she had given birth to snakes, sparking a wave of panic among villagers. The story quickly spread like wildfire, drawing attention not only locally but also on social media.

According to the reports, Rinki, wife of Halke Ahirwar, experienced sudden severe stomach pain one day. Soon after, she said she had given birth to two baby snakes. She further warned that anyone who saw the creatures would face serious harm. The villagers were alarmed and rushed to her home, where the so-called “snake babies” were reportedly kept inside a plastic bowl.

As the news spread, she was taken to Rajnagar Health Center for medical examination. Block Medical Officer Dr. Awadhesh Chaturvedi examined her and investigated her claim.

“Rinki informed us that her periods had recently stopped but resumed last Monday. Upon thorough examination, it was clear that she was not pregnant,” he said.

Dr. Chaturvedi revealed that what Rinki had mistaken for snakes were actually blood clots. These clots can sometimes appear as long, thin and thread-like strands, resembling snakes in shape. The doctor further explained that such clots are common in certain medical conditions and can dissolve on their own.

In her case, he said, the “snake-like” clots dissolved shortly after the examination. Rinki later also accepted the medical explanation.

Despite relief over the situation, she continued to experience mild stomach pain. For further evaluation, she was referred to undergo an ultrasound scan in Chhatarpur. The doctors aim to rule out any underlying health issues that might have caused these symptoms.

Medical experts stress that it is biologically impossible for a human to give birth to reptiles such as snakes. Such claims often arise due to confusion, superstitions or psychological stress, especially in rural areas where medical knowledge may be limited.

The incident also gained traction on social media where a video showing Rinki crying and insisting she had given birth to snakes went viral. However, thanks to the swift response from the medical professional, the truth was revealed. His timely intervention helped prevent misinformation from spreading further and calmed fears in the community.

This episode serves as a reminder of the importance of relying on scientific facts and medical expertise when confronted with unusual claims. It also highlights the need for greater awareness and education in rural areas to prevent panic caused by myths and misconceptions.