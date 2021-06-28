हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
MP Board MP board result

MPBSE Board Result 2021: Madhya Pradesh announces class 12 evaluation criteria

The MP Board on June 2 had cancelled Class 12 board exams due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

MPBSE Board Result 2021: Madhya Pradesh announces class 12 evaluation criteria
Representational image

MP Board Class 12 Result 2021: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, MPBSE, on Monday, announced the evaluation criteria of MP Board Class 12 Result 2021 on the basis of which Class 12 students would be assessed following the cancellation of MPBSE Board Exams due to COVID-19. The MP Board on June 2 had cancelled Class 12 board exams due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Board said that Class 12 students' results will be declared on the basis of their performance in the best five subjects of Class 10. All students, who had earlier registered for their board exams, will be promoted using this method, an official statement said. If a student wants to improve the result status, they can appear in the exam at a later date.

"Class 12 marks will be determined on the basis of best of five marks obtained in various subjects of Class 10," Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

Schools in Madhya Pradesh that were scheduled to open on July 1 after summer vacations will now open at a later date after consultation with the Centre, other states and experts, the Chief Minister said.

The MP board class 12 result 2021 date will be announced soon. The Supreme Court of India had last week directed all the states to formulate evaluation criteria for Class 12 students in 10 days and announce their results by July 31. Though the MP board has not announced the Class 12 result date, it is expected by July 31.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
MP Board MP board resultMadhya Pradesh Board Resultboard exams 2021
Next
Story

Serum Institute requests govt to take up inclusion of Covishield in EU vaccination passport

Must Watch

PT12M6S

DNA: Not Pakistan, now China is India's enemy number 1?