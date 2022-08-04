NewsIndia
MPBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary result DECLARED at mpbse.mponline.gov.in- Direct link to check scorecard here

MPBSE has declared the results of Class 10 and Class 12 supplementary exams, scroll down for direct link to check scores here.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 06:44 AM IST|Source: Bureau

MPBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary result DECLARED at mpbse.mponline.gov.in- Direct link to check scorecard here

MPBSE: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has declared the results of Class 10 and Class 12 supplementary exams. The students who appeared for the Madhya Pradesh board Class 10, 12 supplementary exams will now be able to check their results on the board’s result website -- mpresults.nic.in. MP Board Supplementary exam 2022 were held from June 21 to June 30, 2022. Students who were unable to clear their MPBSE Class 10th and 12th exams were given an opportunity to appear for the supplementary exams.

Direct link to check scorecard

MPBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary results: Here is how to check the scorecard

- Visit the official MP board result website - mpresults.nic.in 2022.

- Click on the designated result link -- “MPBSE - HSC (Class 10th) Supplementary Results -2022” or “MPBSE - HSSC (Class 12th) Supplementary Results -2022.”

- On the next window, enter roll number and application number.

- Click on the submit button.

- Download the MP board supplementary result 2022.

The Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10 and 12 results were announced on April 29. The overall pass percentage in the MP board Class 10 stood at 59.54 per cent, while it was 72.72 per cent for the Class 12.

