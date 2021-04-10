MPBSE MP Board Exam 2021: Class 10, 12 admit card released, download hall tickets at mpbse.mponline.gov.in

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) on Saturday (April 10) has released the MP Board 10th and 12th Admit Card 2021 today. The MP Board students, who are preparing for the MPBSE Class 10 and Class 12 examinations can download the admit cards from the official website of the board i.e. mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

Students can find the direct link through which the candidates can download the admit card here.

The hall tickets for MP Board Class 10 and 12 Exam 2021 have been made available to the school administrators and principals only for now.

They can download the MPBSE Class 10 and 12 Hall Tickets 2021 for all the students who are registered from their respective institution for the board exams directly by logging onto the exam portal i.e. mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

The candidates must note that the board has directed to school authorities to complete some basic requirements. To download MP board admit cards, the principals of the respective schools will have to login with their application numbers.

As part of this, school administrators are required to download the admit cards, sign and distribute among students.

The students must also note that in case of any discrepancy or errors in the hall tickets, the same can be corrected through the official MP ONLINE portal till April 15, by paying a fee.