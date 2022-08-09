NewsIndia
MPPSC Prelims Result 2022 DECLARED on mppsc.mp.gov.in, direct link to download here

Candidates can MPPSC Prelims score cards till November 8, 2022, after this, the link to download will be taken down, as per official notification.

MPPSC Results 2022: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission, MPPSC Prelims Score Card 2022 has been released online on August 8, 2022. Candidates can now check their  MPPSC Prelims Result 2022 from the official website - mppsc.mp.gov.in. 

Here's how to download MPPSC Prelims Result 2022

  1. Candidates must visit the official website of Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission - mppsc.mp.gov.in.
  2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'MPPSC State Services Prelims 2022 - Score Card.'
  3. Enter your login credentials, as asked like Roll Number and Date of Birth.
  4. Your MPPSC Prelims Score Card will be displayed on your screen.
  5. Download and print a copy of it for future references.

MPPSC Prelims Result 2022- Direct Link

It is pertinent to note that candidates they can download the MPPSC Prelims score cards till November 8, 2022. After this, the link to download will be taken down. MPPSC State Services Prelims exam held on June 19, 2022. 

