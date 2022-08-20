NewsIndia
MPPSC Veterinary Asst Surgeon exam admit card released at mppsc.mp.gov.in, direct link to download here

MPPSC Admit Cards: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the admit card for the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon 2021 exam. Candidates who have applied for the examination can download the MPPSC Veterinary Asst Surgeon admit card at the official site- mppsc.mp.gov.in.

Here's how to download MPPSC admit card 2022

  • Visit the official website at mppsc.mp.gov.in
  • Click on the admit card link available on the homepage 
  • Entre your application no, date of birth and verification code

ALSO READ- ICG Recruitment 2022: Application begins for Asst Commandant posts, link here

  • Login and your MPPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Exam Admit Card
  • Download the admit card and take a printout

MPPSC Admit Cards Direct Link

The MPPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Exam 2021 is scheduled to be held on August 28, 2022. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 129 vacancies in the state Animal Husbandry and Dairy Department.

