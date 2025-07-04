MPs Battle Army In Sindoor Cup Organised By Kanpur MP Ramesh Awasthi

India saw the valour of its army during Operation Sindoor in May and in June, bureaucrats, politicians and soldiers joined hands to make it a memorable event through the Sindoor Cup cricket match organised by Kanpur MP Ramesh Awasthi. The trophy for the 'Operation Sindoor Cup', a match between Army XI and Parliament XI was also unveiled by the MP. The match between Army XI and Parliament XI was played to celebrate the success of Operation Sindoor, launched by Indian Armed Forces against Pakistan-backed terror groups following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

The trophy featured a cricket bat, Brahmos missile and a Rafale jet. In the Army XI, the Army officers, police officers, district administration officers were part of the team. Coming to the Parliament XI, the MPs and MLAs made it against the Army XI. The captain for Army XI was Brigadier Samrul Hassan, and MP Manoj Tiwari led the Parliament XI.

Brigadier Sabrul Hasan, captain of the Sena XI team, remarked, “I wholeheartedly appreciate MP Ramesh Awasthi’s grand gesture in honouring the valour of our armed forces. The way this tournament was organised speaks volumes about his commitment to the nation.”

Kanpur Police Commissioner Akhil Kumar, who not only participated but also emerged as Man of the Match, echoed similar sentiments, “This was not just about cricket. It was about celebrating the bravery of our forces. The first season of Operation Sindoor Cup belongs to the spirit of India, not just to any one team.”

Ramesh Awasthi, the Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Kanpur told ANI, "At Kanpur's historic Green Park, the Operation Sindoor Cup was held. We want to congratulate the Armed Forces for their efforts and give the world a message that when it comes to unity and integrity of this country, everyone will be together and a befitting reply will be given."

MP Ramesh Awasthi thanked the district administration, Kanpur Police Commissionerate, and all supporters of the event, calling it not just a match, but a movement in honour of India’s defence forces.