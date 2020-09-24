MPs shout ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ slogans as PM Narendra Modi arrives to attend last day of Parliament’s Monsoon Session

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the last day of Parliament’s Monsoon Session which concluded on Wednesday, nearly eight days ahead of the schedule.

PM Modi arrived in the Lok Sabha, wearing a mask, to attend the proceedings of the Lower House despite the spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in the country. However, the moment he arrived in the Lok Sabha, the PM was greeted by the ruling side MPs who shouted ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans on seeing their leader.

Parliament’s gallery and the passage to the central hall reverberated with the slogans till the PM appealed to the MPs to settle down. The PM graciously accepted their greetings with folded hands. PM Modi joined the house an hour after it assembled for the day at 6 PM.

The Speaker and other parliamentarians welcomed the Prime Minister after he entered the House when a debate was going on at Major Port Authorities Bill, 2020.

The House, which began its proceedings on September 14, curtailed its proceedings eight days ahead of its scheduled conclusion on October 1.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die in the afternoon.

Possibly for the first time, the two Houses met at different times in a day to ensure social distancing norms against the backdrop of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that the House has set a new record in terms of work productivity in this monsoon session of the House.

Work productivity increased by 167 percent in the Lok Sabha during the corona epidemic, Speaker Om Birla said.