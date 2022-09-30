MPSC Answer Key for Group-B Main exam released at mpsc.gov.in, direct link to download here

MPSC Answer Key 2022: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the answer key for the Maharashtra Secondary Services Non-Gazetted Group B Main Examination 2020. Candidates who appeared for the MPSC Group B Main Exam on September 11, 2022 can now download the answer key from the official website mpsc.gov.in.

How to download MPSC Group B Mains Answer Key

Visit the official website mpsc.gov.in

Click on 'candidate information'

Click on Answer keys tab

Click on the Group-B exam PDF

The Group-B main answer key will appear on your screen

Check and download

MPSC is conducting the Group B Main exam 2022 on September 11, 25, and October 15 and 16, 2022. The answer key has been released for Paper-1 which was held on September 11, 2022. The MPPSC Group B Services recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 806 vacancies.