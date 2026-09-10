/MPSC aspirant dies by suicide amid financial strain and exam stress

A 28-year-old man studying for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exams took his own life at his rented room in Pune on Wednesday, according to police.
The man, Prathamesh Deshmukh, hailed from Khasapuri village in the Paranda tehsil of Dharashiv district. He had moved to Pune four years ago to prepare for competitive exams, including the MPSC.
Zone 1 DCP Krushikesh Rawale said Deshmukh was under significant financial strain, having borrowed close to Rs 2.50 lakh from various people. His family, too, was struggling financially.
A note found at the scene detailed the loans he had taken and repaid.
Police believe a combination of financial hardship and repeated failure to clear the exams may have pushed him toward the extreme step. A case of suicide has been registered, and an investigation is underway.
The death comes at a time when MPSC aspirants across Pune and other parts of Maharashtra have been protesting for several days, calling for the resignation of the MPSC chairman and secretary over an alleged paper leak linked to the Drug Inspector (Group B) exam under the Food and Drug Administration.
Reacting to the news, CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke tied Deshmukh's death to broader problems in the exam system — irregularities, delays, uncertainty, and a lack of accountability. He pointed out that many students leave home and live on tight budgets, spending whatever their families can spare on rent, coaching, and repeated attempts at these exams.
When exam-related failures pile on top of that, he said, the pressure becomes overwhelming, especially for those from poorer families, for whom every delay means more expenses and more years lost in uncertainty.
He questioned how many more students would have to suffer before those responsible for the system are held accountable.
NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar faction) leader Rohit Pawar also voiced concern, saying repeated cases of malpractice, including paper leaks, have left aspirants feeling let down by a system they're pouring years of their lives into.
He noted that many students already deal with financial hardship at home sometimes due to drought, sometimes floods — and end up borrowing money to sustain themselves in cities like Pune.
When they can't repay these debts because of circumstances beyond their control, the resulting stress and blow to their self-worth can, in tragic cases, lead to suicide.
Pawar called on the government to act swiftly removing officials involved in corruption at the MPSC, appointing people with clean records in their place, and offering financial support to families of students who have died by suicide in these circumstances.
Discussions on suicides can be triggering for some. But suicides are preventable. If you are looking for help, some suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-40769002 from Sanjivini (Delhi-based, 10 am - 5.30 pm) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based, 8 am - 10 pm), +91 9999666555 from Vandrevala Foundation (Mumbai-based, 24x7).
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.