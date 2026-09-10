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MPSC aspirant dies by suicide amid financial strain and exam stress

A note found at the scene detailed the loans he had taken and repaid.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 10, 2026, 10:00 AM IST|Updated: Sep 10, 2026, 10:05 AM IST
MPSC aspirant dies by suicide amid financial strain and exam stress

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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