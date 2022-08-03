MPSC: Maharashtra Public Service Commission, MPSC Group C Mains Admit Card 2022 has been released online for the upcoming exam. Candidates who have qualified the MPSC Group C Prelims and are now preparing for the Mains exam can download their admit card from the official website - mpsc.gov.in. MPSC Group C Mains Admit Card 2022 has been released for the exam starting on August 6, 2022. The same paper would conclude on September 17, 2022 and all candidates have been allotted different exam date and venue for this paper.

The main examination will be conducted on August 6, 12, 20, 27, September 10 and 17, 2022. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card through these simple steps given below.

MPSC Group C Mains 2022: Here is how to download the admit card

- Visit the official site of MPSC on mpsc.gov.in.

- Click on MPSC Group C Mains Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.

- Enter the login details and click on submit.

- Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

- Check the admit card and download it.

- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates need to carry their MPSC Group C Mains Admit Card 2022 to the exam hall as without this admit card, they will not be allowed to write this exam. The application process was started on June 30 and ended on July 14, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 900 Industry Inspector, Sub Inspector, Tax Assistant Clerk-Typist posts in the organisation. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of MPSC.