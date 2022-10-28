topStories
NewsIndia
MPSC ADMIT CARD 2022

MPSC Group C Prelims Admit Cards 2022 RELEASED at mpsconline.gov.in- Direct link to download here

MPSC Group C prelims admit cards 2022: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the admit cards for the Maharashtra Services Combined Examination (Group C) 2022, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 28, 2022, 01:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

MPSC Group C Prelims Admit Cards 2022 RELEASED at mpsconline.gov.in- Direct link to download here

MPSC Group C Prelims 2022: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the admit cards for the Maharashtra Group C Services Combined preliminary exam 2022. Interested candidates can now check their hall tickets and download them from the official website mpsconline.gov.in. The Group C preliminary examination is expected to be held by MPSC on November 5, 2023. The Group-C recruitment campaign is being held to fill 228 Group-C positions across several state government departments. 

MPSC Group C prelims admit cards 2022: Here’s how to download

  • Visit the official website mpsconline.gov.in
  • Click on the ‘Login’ tab
  • Key in your Registered Email Id or Mobile Number and password and login
  • Click on the Group C hall ticket link
  • The Group C admit card will appear on your screen
  • Check and download for future purpose

MPSC Group prelims admit cards 2022; direct link here

Candidates who pass the preliminary exam will be able to take the formal written test. The Group C Main Main Exam will take place in February and March of 2023.

Live Tv

MPSC admit Card 2022mpsc group c prelims admit card 2022group c admit cardmpsc prelims admit card 2022mpsc group cmpsc group c exammpsc group c prelims exam datempsc.gov.in hall ticket 2022mpsc. gov. inWWW.mpsc.gov.in

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Foam in Yamuna, AAP's gift to Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: This Shampoo Contains Cancer 'Ingredient'!
DNA
DNA: Zimbabwe beat Pakistan by 1 run in T-20 World Cup 2022 series
DNA
DNA: 'Abdullah' love for Nehru, drowned Kashmir?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 27, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: ‘World’s dirtiest man’ dies in Iran
DNA Video
DNA: Election connection of 'Government mercy' on Ram-Rahim
DNA
DNA: Friendship with pigeons could affect your health
DNA
DNA: ATM in UP's Amethi dispenses fake ₹200 notes
DNA Video
DNA: Canada...the 'favourite destination' of Khalistani terrorists!