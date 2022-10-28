MPSC Group C Prelims Admit Cards 2022 RELEASED at mpsconline.gov.in- Direct link to download here
MPSC Group C prelims admit cards 2022: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the admit cards for the Maharashtra Services Combined Examination (Group C) 2022, scroll down for more details.
MPSC Group C Prelims 2022: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the admit cards for the Maharashtra Group C Services Combined preliminary exam 2022. Interested candidates can now check their hall tickets and download them from the official website mpsconline.gov.in. The Group C preliminary examination is expected to be held by MPSC on November 5, 2023. The Group-C recruitment campaign is being held to fill 228 Group-C positions across several state government departments.
MPSC Group C prelims admit cards 2022: Here’s how to download
- Visit the official website mpsconline.gov.in
- Click on the ‘Login’ tab
- Key in your Registered Email Id or Mobile Number and password and login
- Click on the Group C hall ticket link
- The Group C admit card will appear on your screen
- Check and download for future purpose
MPSC Group prelims admit cards 2022; direct link here
Candidates who pass the preliminary exam will be able to take the formal written test. The Group C Main Main Exam will take place in February and March of 2023.
