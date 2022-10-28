MPSC Group C Prelims Admit Cards 2022 RELEASED at mpsconline.gov.in- Direct link to download here

MPSC Group C Prelims 2022: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the admit cards for the Maharashtra Group C Services Combined preliminary exam 2022. Interested candidates can now check their hall tickets and download them from the official website mpsconline.gov.in. The Group C preliminary examination is expected to be held by MPSC on November 5, 2023. The Group-C recruitment campaign is being held to fill 228 Group-C positions across several state government departments.

MPSC Group C prelims admit cards 2022: Here’s how to download

Visit the official website mpsconline.gov.in

Click on the ‘Login’ tab

Key in your Registered Email Id or Mobile Number and password and login

Click on the Group C hall ticket link

The Group C admit card will appear on your screen

Check and download for future purpose

Candidates who pass the preliminary exam will be able to take the formal written test. The Group C Main Main Exam will take place in February and March of 2023.