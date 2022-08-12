MPSC hall ticket 2022 released at mpsconline.gov.in, direct link to download admit card here
MPSC admit card 2022 for the preliminary exam is now available at mpsconline.gov.in, scroll down for direct link.
MPSC Prelims 2022: Maharashtra Public Service Commission has released the Maharashtra Rajyaseva or State Services Preliminary Exam 2022 admit cards. Candidates can download their MPSC admit card 2022 from the official website of mpsconline.gov.in.
Steps to download MPSC hall ticket 2022
- Visit the official website- mpsconline.gov.in
- Log-in using your registered email Id or mobile number and password
- Click on the admit card link
- Ypur MPSC Rajyaseva hall ticket will appear on screen
- Download and take a printout exam day
MPSC Admit Card 2022 Direct Link
Maharashtra State Service Preliminary exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 21, 2022. ALSO READ- Independence Day 2022: Rajasthan school students set 'world record' by singing patriotic songs
