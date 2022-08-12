MPSC Prelims 2022: Maharashtra Public Service Commission has released the Maharashtra Rajyaseva or State Services Preliminary Exam 2022 admit cards. Candidates can download their MPSC admit card 2022 from the official website of mpsconline.gov.in.

Steps to download MPSC hall ticket 2022

Visit the official website- mpsconline.gov.in

Log-in using your registered email Id or mobile number and password

Click on the admit card link

Ypur MPSC Rajyaseva hall ticket will appear on screen

Download and take a printout exam day

Maharashtra State Service Preliminary exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 21, 2022.