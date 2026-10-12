Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /MPSC paper leak: IAS Tukaram Mundhe named inquiry panel secretary; commission’s Chairman Vivek Bhimanwar goes on leave

MPSC paper leak: IAS Tukaram Mundhe named inquiry panel secretary; commission’s Chairman Vivek Bhimanwar goes on leave

The panel will examine alleged examination malpractice, recruitment procedures and complaints from MPSC aspirants, with its findings due within two months.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Oct 12, 2026, 01:32 PM IST|Updated: Oct 12, 2026, 01:32 PM IST
MPSC paper leak: IAS Tukaram Mundhe named inquiry panel secretary; commission’s Chairman Vivek Bhimanwar goes on leave

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Amitabh Bachchan reacts to online trolling; recalls how being trolled & called ‘budhau’ felt strange
2
3
4
5