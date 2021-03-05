हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
MPSC recruitment 2021

MPSC Recruitment 2021: Prelims admit card released, check details at mpsc.gov.in

The candidates preparing for the examination can download their MPSC State Service Prelims Admit Card 2021 from the MPSC's official website- mpsc.gov.in. 

MPSC Recruitment 2021: Prelims admit card released, check details at mpsc.gov.in
Representational Image: ZeeNews

New Delhi: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released MPSC State Service Prelims Admit Card 2021. The candidates preparing for the examination can download their MPSC State Service Prelims Admit Card 2021 from the MPSC's official website- mpsc.gov.in. Notably, the preliminary examination will be conducted on March 14, 2021.

Earlier, the examination was scheduled to be held on October 11, 2020, and prior to that it was scheduled in April 2020 and then in September 2020, but dates were changed amid COVID-19 pandemic scare.

The official notification was released on December 23 and the last date to apply for the exam was till January 13, 2020.

The students can follow the process given below to download their admit card:

1. First, they should visit the official site of Maharashtra PSC on mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in

2. The students should click on MPSC State Service Prelims Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter their login credentials

4. The candidates can see their admit card on the screen

5. Check your admit card and download a copy of the same for future need

Notably, around 2.5 lakh students have registered for this year's examination, which will recruit as many as 200 posts in various departments.

Those candidates who will qualify for the preliminary exam would be eligible to appear for the main examination, which  would be held soon after the preliminary exam.

