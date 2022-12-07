MPSOS Time Table 2022: MP Open school Class 10th, 12th date sheet for december exam RELEASED at mpsos.nic.in- Steps to download here

topStoriesenglish
MPSOS Time Table 2022: As per the MPSOS Open School exam timetable, Class 10th and 12th exams will start on December 26, 2022, details below.

Dec 07, 2022

MPSOS Time Table 2022: Madhya Pradesh State Open School (MPSOS) has released the MP Open school timetable for the December session for the 10th and 12th Class. The Class 10 and 12 exams will begin on December 26, 2022, according to the MPSOS Open School test schedule. The MPSOS has issued the MP Ruk Jana Nahi Time Table 2022 in addition to the dates for the open school exams. Students can access the official website, mpsos.nic.in, to get the MPSOS Time Table 2022 PDF. The Ruk Jana Nahi test for the 10th and 12th grades will start on December 26, 2022, and it will end on January 6, 2023, according to the MPSOS date sheet for 2022. Exam dates for classes 5 and 8 in open school, on demand, madarsa, and MP have also been released by the MPSOS. Beginning on December 26 and running through January 12, 2023, are the exams.

MPSOS Time Table 2022: Here’s how to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of the board - mpsos.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the "Time Table" option

Step 3: A new page opens having different links. Click on the class 10th/12th-time table link.

Step 4: Time table PDF file will be opened. Download and save the file for further reference.

MP Board 2022; direct link to download schedule here

The MP Board has updated the Class 10 and Class 12 MPBSE Board Exam Time Table. The new commencement dates for the MP Board Class 10 and MPBSE Class 12 exams in 2023 are March 1 and March 2, respectively.

