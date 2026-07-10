/‘Mr judicial servant, I order you’: Supreme Court rejects plea after man throws documents and abuses judges

A dramatic incident unfolded inside the Supreme Court on Friday after a petitioner was removed from the courtroom, after he hurled abuses at the judges, addressed them as “judicial servants,” and flung documents during the hearing.
The incident occurred before a Supreme Court bench comprising Justice KV Viswanathan and Justice Alok Aradhe.
The petitioner, Prabal Pratap, who was appearing in person, began his submissions aggressively, referring to himself as “the sovereign” and telling the judges, “Mr judicial servant, I order you to order the registration of an FIR against the Assistant Commissioner of Police of Lucknow,” according to the Bar and Bench.
A visibly surprised Justice Viswanathan responded, “You are ordering me? You are ordering us?”
The situation quickly escalated as Pratap started abusing the judges and flung his case papers into the air, even abusing the Chief Justice of India.
Court security personnel immediately intervened and escorted him out of the courtroom.
Although closing the matter, the Supreme Court bench in its order noted that the petitioner made “incoherent and unparliamentary utterances” instead of arguing his case.
However, taking a lenient view and describing him as “very disturbed” and acting out of frustration, the bench decided not to initiate contempt proceedings against him.
Justice Viswanathan, while pronouncing the order, said, "We do not propose to take any action against him. As far as the merits of the case are concerned, we have perused the records. We find no good grounds to interfere with the impugned order.” Further dismissing the Special Leave Petition.
On the merits of the case, which challenged an Allahabad High Court order, the Supreme Court found no grounds to interfere and dismissed the Special Leave Petition.
This is not ht efirst case when a litigant lost temper in the courtroom. Earlier, in a separate incident in October 2025, an advocate allegedly attempted to throw his shoe at a bench headed by the then Chief Justice of India, Justice B.R. Gavai.
Security intervened in time, and the advocate faced disciplinary action from the Bar Council of India and the Supreme Court Bar Association.
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