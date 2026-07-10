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‘Mr judicial servant, I order you’: Supreme Court rejects plea after man throws documents and abuses judges

The Supreme Court bench described the litigant as “very disturbed” and acting out of frustration, the bench decided not to initiate contempt proceedings against him.

Edited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jul 10, 2026, 05:19 PM IST|Updated: Jul 10, 2026, 05:19 PM IST
‘Mr judicial servant, I order you’: Supreme Court rejects plea after man throws documents and abuses judges
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Anjali Singh

Anjali Singh

Anjali Singh works as a Sub-Editor at Zee News. She holds a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. She previously worked with Asian News International (ANI) and interned with The Indian Express. Her main areas of interest include Defence, Politics, and Geopolitics. She can be reached at anjali.singh@india.com

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