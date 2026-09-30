/Blast at MRPL refinery sends loud boom across Mangaluru, thick smoke billows; casualties suspected | VIDEO

A high-intensity explosion rocked the Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) plant on Wednesday, sending a thunderous boom across the city and triggering widespread panic in nearby residential neighborhoods. Thick plumes of black smoke billowed into the sky as emergency response teams rushed to contain the fire and manage potential casualties inside the facility.
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