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  • /Blast at MRPL refinery sends loud boom across Mangaluru, thick smoke billows; casualties suspected | VIDEO

Blast at MRPL refinery sends loud boom across Mangaluru, thick smoke billows; casualties suspected | VIDEO

A massive explosion at the MRPL refinery in Mangaluru sends shockwaves across the city and triggers thick black smoke, prompting emergency responses.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Sep 30, 2026, 01:44 PM IST|Updated: Sep 30, 2026, 01:45 PM IST
Blast at MRPL refinery sends loud boom across Mangaluru, thick smoke billows; casualties suspected | VIDEO
Image Credit: Blast at MRPL refinery sends loud boom across Mangaluru.

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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Blast at MRPL refinery sends loud boom across Mangaluru, thick smoke billows; casualties suspected | VIDEO
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