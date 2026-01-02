MSBTE Winter Semester Result 2025 OUT: Check How To Download Scorecard At msbte.ac.in

MSBTE Winter Semester Result 2025 OUT: The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) has officially declared the MSBTE Winter Diploma Result 2025. Candidates who appeared for the winter semester examinations can now access their results online through the official websites result.msbte.ac.in and msbte.ac.in. To check the result, students must keep their enrollment number or seat number handy.

MSBTE Winter Diploma Result 2025 Released

The MSBTE winter session results have been released for diploma students who appeared in the Winter 2025 (odd semester) examinations. Candidates can view and download their scorecards from the official MSBTE portal. The board has advised students to rely only on official websites for accurate result information.

It is important to note that details regarding the distribution of original mark sheets will be announced later through a separate official notification by MSBTE.

Digital Result Copies for Colleges

Apart from the online result access for students, colleges will receive a digital, course-wise result sheet through their institute login. This will help institutions verify records and assist students if required.

Candidates are strongly advised to carefully check all details mentioned on their online scorecard. In case of any discrepancy or error, students should immediately contact the concerned examination authority to ensure timely correction.

Official Websites to Check MSBTE Result 2025

Students can check their results on the following official portals:

result.msbte.ac.in

msbte.ac.in

How to Check MSBTE Winter Diploma Result 2025

Follow these simple steps to download your result online:

Visit the official MSBTE website at msbte.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link for MSBTE Result Winter 2025

You will be redirected to the login page

Enter your enrollment number or seat number

Click on the Submit button

Your result will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference

Key Details of MSBTE Winter Diploma Result 2025

Detail Description

Exam Conducting Body Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE)

Examination Session Winter 2025 (Odd Semester Diploma Examination)

Examination Period October to December 2025

Result Declaration January 2, around 12:30 PM

Official Websites result.msbte.ac.in / msbte.ac.in

Login Credentials Enrollment Number or Seat Number

Result Details Subject-wise marks, total score, grade, pass/fail status

Original Marksheet To be issued later by respective colleges

Eligible Candidates Students enrolled in MSBTE diploma programmes

Details Mentioned on MSBTE Scorecard

The MSBTE Winter 2025 scorecard includes:

Candidate’s name

Roll number / seat number

Subject-wise marks

Total and aggregate marks

Grade and result status

Students must verify all information carefully after downloading the scorecard. If any incorrect detail is found, it should be reported to the board immediately. A revised scorecard will be issued after rectification, if applicable.

What Students Should Do Next

Candidates are advised to:

Download and safely keep a copy of their online scorecard

Wait for official updates regarding original mark sheets

Regularly check MSBTE official websites and notifications for further announcements

The declaration of the MSBTE Winter Diploma Result 2025 marks an important milestone for diploma students. Candidates should check their results promptly, verify all details, and stay updated through official MSBTE communications for the next steps in the academic process.