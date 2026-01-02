MSBTE Winter Semester Result 2025 OUT: Check How To Download Scorecard At msbte.ac.in
MSBTE Winter Semester Result 2025 OUT: MSBTE has officially declared the Winter Diploma Result 2025 on its website. Students can now check and download their scorecards online using their enrollment or seat number.
- The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) has officially declared the MSBTE Winter Diploma Result 2025.
- Candidates who appeared for the winter semester examinations can now access their results online through the official websites result.msbte.ac.in and msbte.ac.in.
- To check the result, students must keep their enrollment number or seat number handy.
MSBTE Winter Diploma Result 2025 Released

The MSBTE winter session results have been released for diploma students who appeared in the Winter 2025 (odd semester) examinations. Candidates can view and download their scorecards from the official MSBTE portal. The board has advised students to rely only on official websites for accurate result information.
MSBTE Winter Diploma Result 2025 Released
The MSBTE winter session results have been released for diploma students who appeared in the Winter 2025 (odd semester) examinations. Candidates can view and download their scorecards from the official MSBTE portal. The board has advised students to rely only on official websites for accurate result information.
It is important to note that details regarding the distribution of original mark sheets will be announced later through a separate official notification by MSBTE.
Digital Result Copies for Colleges
Apart from the online result access for students, colleges will receive a digital, course-wise result sheet through their institute login. This will help institutions verify records and assist students if required.
Candidates are strongly advised to carefully check all details mentioned on their online scorecard. In case of any discrepancy or error, students should immediately contact the concerned examination authority to ensure timely correction.
Official Websites to Check MSBTE Result 2025
Students can check their results on the following official portals:
result.msbte.ac.in
msbte.ac.in
How to Check MSBTE Winter Diploma Result 2025
Follow these simple steps to download your result online:
Visit the official MSBTE website at msbte.ac.in
On the homepage, click on the link for MSBTE Result Winter 2025
You will be redirected to the login page
Enter your enrollment number or seat number
Click on the Submit button
Your result will appear on the screen
Download and take a printout for future reference
Key Details of MSBTE Winter Diploma Result 2025
Detail Description
Exam Conducting Body Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE)
Examination Session Winter 2025 (Odd Semester Diploma Examination)
Examination Period October to December 2025
Result Declaration January 2, around 12:30 PM
Official Websites result.msbte.ac.in / msbte.ac.in
Login Credentials Enrollment Number or Seat Number
Result Details Subject-wise marks, total score, grade, pass/fail status
Original Marksheet To be issued later by respective colleges
Eligible Candidates Students enrolled in MSBTE diploma programmes
Details Mentioned on MSBTE Scorecard
The MSBTE Winter 2025 scorecard includes:
Candidate’s name
Roll number / seat number
Subject-wise marks
Total and aggregate marks
Grade and result status
Students must verify all information carefully after downloading the scorecard. If any incorrect detail is found, it should be reported to the board immediately. A revised scorecard will be issued after rectification, if applicable.
What Students Should Do Next
Candidates are advised to:
Download and safely keep a copy of their online scorecard
Wait for official updates regarding original mark sheets
Regularly check MSBTE official websites and notifications for further announcements
The declaration of the MSBTE Winter Diploma Result 2025 marks an important milestone for diploma students. Candidates should check their results promptly, verify all details, and stay updated through official MSBTE communications for the next steps in the academic process.
