Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2883768https://zeenews.india.com/india/much-better-than-before-eam-jaishankar-on-india-china-relations-2883768.html
NewsIndia
INDIA-CHINA

'Much Better Than Before...': EAM Jaishankar On India-China Relations

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said that India's relationship with China has improved significantly. He mentioned that discussions are currently focused on addressing collateral issues, including COVID-19, the resumption of direct flights, and the restart of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 09, 2025, 02:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Much Better Than Before...': EAM Jaishankar On India-China Relations Image: ANI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said that India's relationship with China has improved significantly. He mentioned that discussions are currently focused on addressing collateral issues, including COVID-19, the resumption of direct flights, and the restart of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

"The relationship is much better than before. I think the disengagement, particularly the Depsang Demchok, was important," EAM said while talking at CNN News 18 Rising Bharat Summit 2025, ANI reported.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
;
NEWS ON ONE CLICK