'Much Better Than Before...': EAM Jaishankar On India-China Relations
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said that India's relationship with China has improved significantly. He mentioned that discussions are currently focused on addressing collateral issues, including COVID-19, the resumption of direct flights, and the restart of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.
"The relationship is much better than before. I think the disengagement, particularly the Depsang Demchok, was important," EAM said while talking at CNN News 18 Rising Bharat Summit 2025, ANI reported.
