Mujahideen Army Wanting To Establish Shariyat In India Busted By Uttar Pradesh ATS; Pakistan-Link Surfaces

Mujahideen Army Busted: The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has busted a radical network, inspired by Pakistan and operating from Uttar Pradesh and Kerala, wanting to establish a Sharia system in the country. In a statement, the UP ATS said that it had received intelligence that some individuals from different districts of the state, influenced by radical Pakistani organizations, were planning violent activities in the state.

“Their aim was to overthrow the democratically elected government and enforce Sharia law through armed means. These individuals were also planning the targeted killing of non-Muslim religious leaders,” said the Anti-Terrorism Squad.

The ATS further said that Mohammad Raza, originally from Andoli, Fatehpur district, currently residing in Mallapuram, Kerala, was the mastermind of the gang that formed the Mujahideen Army and intended to establish the Sharia system. He was arrested by the UP ATS. Akmal Raza, Safeel Salmani alias Ali Razvi, Mohd Tausif, and Qasim Ali, who comprised the gang, were also arrested and sent to judicial custody.

“The leader of this group and the mastermind behind the entire criminal and anti-national conspiracy, Mohammad Ali alias Jahir Ali, originally from Ondila, District Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, and currently residing in Malappuram, Kerala, was arrested by UP ATS on 29.09.25. He was produced before the Court for transit remand under the special process of investigation,” said the ATS.

The ATS said that the mastermind of the entire criminal and anti-national conspiracy is being brought to Lucknow on transit remand under legal procedure. Other persons arrested in the case have been identified as Akalam Raza alias Mohd. Sharafat Ali, resident of Sultanpur; Salim Salman alias Ali Raza, resident of Reutersganj, Sonbhadra; Mohd. Tausif, resident of Narsinghgarh, Raebareli and Kamil Siddiqui, resident of Sarai Kaleem, Azamgarh.

“The court granted 48 hours of transit remand. The accused will be presented before the competent court at ATS Police Station, Lucknow. This arrest will significantly strengthen and make more effective the ongoing operations against the terrorist network. Further vigilance and strict action will also be taken against other associates of this network,” it said.