New Delhi: Deepak Yadav, a 51-year-old man who is accused of fatally shooting his daughter Radhika Yadav at their home in Gurugram, appealed to his family to make sure that he gets executed for killing his daughter.

Radhika Yadav’s uncle, Vijay Yadav, stated that Deepak Yadav confessed to killing his daughter and pleaded, “Bhai, maine kanya vadh kar diya hai. Mujhe maar do.” He did not provide a reason, only mentioning that he had lost his mind.

"... Her father used to take her for training at 5 in the morning, and used to bring her back in the evening till the training was on. She had stopped going anywhere and everything else... He said it in the police station, too, that if there is a rule of hanging, then hang him... She was a tennis coach. In my opinion, she had not opened any academy of her own... These people were rich from the beginning. Her father has worked very hard. When everyone in their village had kutcha houses, they had a pucca house... There is no bigger punishment than realisation when a person himself is guilty," Vijay Yadav further stated, as per ANI.

Police officers interrogating Deepak have said that his replies to their questions were few.

“He has offered limited information. Probably, he is in a state of shock or remorse...,” said an investigator, to Hindustan Times.

He also told police that he suspected that “people were talking about him living on his daughter’s earnings”, which made him feel “humiliated”, police said.

About Radhika Yadav Murder Case

Radhika Yadav, a 25-year-old state-level tennis player, was allegedly shot and killed by her father at their residence in Gurugram on July 10. The victim, who operated her own tennis academy, was shot three times in the back while she was cooking in the kitchen of their three-storey home.

During police interrogation, the accused, Deepak Yadav, claimed he had been subjected to taunts from others for "living off his daughter's earnings." He stated that these comments wounded his pride and led to a period of depression lasting approximately 15 days.

Meanwhile, investigators have cleared Radhika’s mother, Manju Yadav, of any involvement. Authorities confirmed she was unaware of Deepak’s alleged plan and had not witnessed the shooting.

“She did not indicate that Deepak intended to kill their daughter,” said Sandeep Kumar, Public Relations Officer of Gurugram Police. “Although there was initial suspicion regarding her involvement, the investigation revealed no evidence against her. Findings suggest that Deepak acted alone in the murder.”