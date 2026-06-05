Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna to empower 97% of women in Punjab: CM Bhagwant Singh Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Friday announced that eligible women across the state will start receiving financial assistance under the Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna from July 1. Reviewing the implementation of the flagship scheme, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said the initiative is aimed at strengthening women’s financial independence and ensuring that they live with dignity and self-respect.

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said that under the Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna, every eligible woman in Punjab will receive ₹1,000 per month, while women belonging to the Scheduled Caste category will receive ₹1,500 per month. “Funds will be directly transferred to beneficiaries’ bank accounts, and women who are already receiving social security pensions will also be eligible under the scheme. Around 97% of women in Punjab are expected to benefit from this initiative, and the Punjab Government has allocated ₹9,300 crore in the budget for its implementation,” he stated.

Emphasising the larger social significance of the scheme, the Chief Minister said that while the financial assistance may not make women rich, it will provide them with dignity and self-respect. “Women deserve the highest respect because they are the source of life itself. The blessings of mothers and sisters can help overcome every challenge in the world. Strengthening women’s financial autonomy is essential for improving household welfare, promoting gender equity and enhancing women’s participation in social and economic decision-making,” he said.

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Reviewing the progress of the enrolment process, the Chief Minister said that registration has already begun across the state and lakhs of women are being enrolled every day. “Women belonging to the Scheduled Caste category will receive ₹1,500 per month under the scheme. Around two lakh Mahila Satkar Sakhis have been assigned the responsibility of registering eligible beneficiaries,” he said.

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann further informed that registrations are being carried out through Anganwadi Centres, Sewa Kendras and other locations specially designated by Deputy Commissioners in their respective districts. “This initiative will go a long way in empowering women across Punjab and ensuring that they are able to lead their lives with dignity and confidence,” he added.