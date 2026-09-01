/Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana covers 12,467 Sepsis, Septic Shock Treatments worth rs 51.58 cr

Of these, severe sepsis accounted for 10,961 treatments worth Rs 44.33 crore, while 1,506 septic-shock treatments involved Rs 7.25 crore. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), sepsis is the body’s extreme response to an infection and can rapidly lead to tissue damage, organ failure and death. Almost any infection can trigger sepsis, with infections of the lungs, urinary tract, skin and gastrointestinal tract among the common sources.