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  • /Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana covers 12,467 Sepsis, Septic Shock Treatments worth rs 51.58 cr

Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana covers 12,467 Sepsis, Septic Shock Treatments worth rs 51.58 cr

Punjab’s Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana data highlight the growing medical and financial burden of sepsis, underscoring the need for early recognition, timely treatment and financial protection.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 01, 2026, 01:19 PM IST|Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 01:19 PM IST
Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana covers 12,467 Sepsis, Septic Shock Treatments worth rs 51.58 cr

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Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana covers 12,467 Sepsis, Septic Shock Treatments worth rs 51.58 cr
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