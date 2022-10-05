Mulayam Singh health update: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar visits SP patriarch at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, meets Akhilesh Yadav

New Delhi: Mulayam Singh Yadav, the patron of the Samajwadi Party, is currently being treated at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital. Politicians have arrived at the hospital to meet him. Similarly, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar paid a visit to Medanta Hospital today and inquired about Mulayam Singh Yadav's health. He also met with Akhilesh Yadav and the directors. Lalu Yadav and Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav also reached the Hospital to inquire about Yadav's health

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav's health is still critical. Care is being provided at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, Haryana. According to the hospital, Mulayam Singh Yadav's health is still critical, according to the most recent Health Bulletin. He has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). While the expert team is working on their treatment.

The health update of Samajwadi Party Patron Mulayam Singh Yadav has been released on Wednesday. In the health update of the former CM, it has been told that his condition remains critical. He is being treated with life-saving medicines in the ICU of Medanta Hospital. During this, an extensive team of specialist doctors is treating him there.

Mulayam Singh Yadav's son Akhilesh Yadav is present in the hospital. Apart from this, all the big leaders including Shivpal Singh Yadav are also present. While the supporters of Mulayam Singh are also there. Apart from this, some people from Saifai are also present in the hospital. At the same time, in the health update of the SP Patron, it was told on Tuesday that he has been shifted from CCU to ICU. However, even on Tuesday, no special improvement in health was said. On the other hand, his health update is being issued every day by tweeting by SP.