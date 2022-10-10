Mulayam Singh Yadav's body arrives at native Saifai village, cremation on Tuesday afternoon

New Delhi: The body of Samajwadi Party (SP) patron Mulayam Singh Yadav, who died at a Gurugram Medanta Hospital on Monday (October 10, 2022) morning, arrived at his native Saifai village in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district in the evening. Besides a large number of people who waited for the mortal remains at the venue, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, former MP Dharmendra Yadav and other family members were present when the body was taken out from an ambulance. Mulayam's brother Shivpal Yadav was also present. After the body was laid for the last "darshans", Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived and paid his tributes.

It has been kept at Saifai Mela Festival for 'darshan' and the cremation will take place on Tuesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, traders in Etawah district have decided to keep the markets closed on October 11 as a mark of respect to their leader.

Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away at 82 on Monday morning

Mulayam Singh Yadav, who was admitted to a hospital in August and was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit of the Medanta Hospital on October 2, passed away at 82 on Monday morning.

Born on November 22, 1939, into a farming family in Saifai, Yadav spawned the state's most prominent political clan. Also known as "Netaji", Yadav served as defence minister from 1996 1998, and Uttar Pradeh's chief minister thrice in 1989-91, 1993-95, and 2003-07.

The SP supremo was elected an MLA 10 times and an MP, mostly from Mainpuri and Azamgarh, seven times.

Yogi Adityanath announces three-day state mourning for Mulayam Singh Yadav

Yogi Adityanath has announced a three-day state mourning as a mark of respect to Mulayam Singh Yadav.

"Uttar Pradesh government announces three-day state mourning on the death of Mulayam Singh Yadav. His last rites will be performed with full state honour," Adityanath said.

(With agency inputs)