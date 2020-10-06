Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law shares health update on Samajwadi Party supremo, says 'Netaji is fine'

LUCKNOW: Aparna Bisht Yadav, wife of Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav's younger son Prateek Yadav, took to social media and announced that the party mentor and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister is perfectly healthy and is doing fine.

"By the grace of God, father and our beloved Netaji is healthy," Aparna wrote in a tweet in Hindi on Monday, a day after the demise of veteran Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav, a namesake of party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, on Saturday night. He was 92.

A three-time member of the UP Legislative Council, the leader from Aurraiya was a close associate of the party founder and often got unwarranted attention because of his name.

"He was an example of how a political leader can lead a simple life among the people who vote for him," SP President Akhilesh Yadav said in his condolence message.

Well-known in Aurraiya district, Mulayam Singh Yadav became a sarpanch at the age of 21 in 1949, and held the post for five consecutive terms.

He later served as a block pramukh for 15 years from 1973, and then became a Member of Legislative Council (MLC) for three terms from 1990.

Former SP President Mulayam Singh Yadav was closely associated with his namesake and the light-hearted banter between the two was often a topic of discussion in the corridors of power.

The SP leader had been ailing for quite some time before he passed away on Saturday.