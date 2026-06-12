Multi-agency security review held by IGP Kashmir; Directs foolproof security arrangements for Amarnath Yatra, Muharram

As the commencement of the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra approaches, coinciding with Muharram observances and the annual Mela Kheer Bhawani, security has been heightened across the Kashmir Valley. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, V.K. Birdi, chaired a multi-agency security review meeting at the Police Control Room, Kashmir, and called for coordinated efforts to ensure the peaceful conduct of all upcoming religious events in the Valley.

The high-level meeting was attended by senior officers of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, CRPF, BSF, ITBP, SSB, intelligence agencies, Traffic Police, Railways, telecom service providers, and other concerned departments. Officers briefed IGP Birdi on the overall preparedness and presented updates regarding security deployments. Intelligence officials also shared recent inputs on the prevailing security situation, which were discussed in detail. The meeting further reviewed traffic arrangements, communication networks, emergency response mechanisms, and other logistical preparations.

After reviewing the preparedness for the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2026, IGP Birdi directed all agencies to maintain close coordination, remain highly vigilant, and adhere to security protocols in letter and spirit. He instructed officials to intensify surveillance at all critical locations, including pilgrimage routes, base camps, and transit camps. He also emphasized the need for effective contingency planning, disaster and emergency preparedness, and robust crowd-control measures.

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Reviewing arrangements for Muharram, the IGP directed the concerned authorities to facilitate the smooth and peaceful conduct of processions and religious gatherings across Kashmir. Officials were instructed to implement comprehensive security and traffic management plans, strengthen crowd-control mechanisms, and remain in close coordination with organizers and community leaders to ensure that the general public does not face any inconvenience.

Preparations for the annual Mela Kheer Bhawani were also discussed. The IGP emphasized the need for foolproof security and devotee-friendly arrangements at the shrine. He directed the adequate deployment of security personnel and stressed effective traffic management to ensure a safe, secure, and hassle-free pilgrimage experience for devotees.

Concluding the meeting, IGP Birdi expressed satisfaction with the preparedness of all participating agencies and highlighted the commitment of the security establishment to maintaining peace, public safety, and communal harmony during the forthcoming religious events. He stated that all agencies are working at the highest level of readiness to ensure the successful and peaceful conduct of these significant occasions.