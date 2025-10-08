Multi-Party MP Delegation Arrives In New York To Represent India At UNGA

A delegation of Indian parliamentarians has arrived in New York City to represent India's stance at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session on Tuesday (local time).

The first batch of the Non-Official Delegation is being led by BJP MP and Chairperson of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on One Nation One Election, P. P. Chaudhary. This group, consisting of 15 Members of Parliament from different political parties, will be in New York from October 8 to 14.

WATCH | A delegation of Indian Parliamentarians arrives in New York City, USA. They will represent India's stance at the United Nations General Assembly session.



(Video Source: Chairman of World Peace Harmony, Dr. Shakeel Saifi) pic.twitter.com/UijQ3fFvdM — ANI (ANI) October 8, 2025

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

A second group of 15 MPs is scheduled to attend the UNGA towards the end of October. The delegations will represent a wide range of political parties, showing India's commitment to bipartisan participation in global forums.

According to official releases, the Non-Official Delegation allows MPs to attend UN sessions, engage with India's Permanent Mission, and present India's democratic voice on international issues. The initiative reflects India's growing global role and the importance it places on parliamentary diplomacy.

Samajwadi Party MP Rajeev Rai said the "unofficial" delegation includes members from several political parties, ensuring a balanced representation of India's parliamentary diversity.

The first group includes P. P. Chaudhary (Leader), Anil Baluni, Captain Brijesh Chowta, Dr. Nishikant Dubey, Ujjwal Deorao Nikam, S. Phangnon Konyak, Dr. Medha Vishram Kulkarni, Poonam Ben Maadam, Vamsi Krishna Gaddam, Vivek Tankha, Dr. T. Sumathy, Sribharat Mathukumilli, Kumari Selja, N. K. Premachandran, and Rajeev Rai.

The second group will include D. Purandeswari, Vishnu Datt Sharma, Bhola Singh, Dilip Saikia, Saumitra Khan, Rekha Sharma, Sajda Ahmed, P. Wilson, P. V. Mithun Reddy, Indra Hang Subba, Joyanta Basumatary, Sandeep Kumar Pathak, Niranjan Bishi, Manoj Kumar Jha, and G. K. Vasan.

The UNGA is the main decision-making and representative body of the United Nations, where all 193 member states have equal participation. It discusses global issues, passes resolutions, and oversees subsidiary bodies that deal with specific international challenges.

India has a long history of sending parliamentary delegations to the UNGA, a practice that stopped in 2004. In the past, senior leaders like L. K. Advani and Atal Bihari Vajpayee represented India at the forum.