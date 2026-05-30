Multi-storey building collapses in Mehrauli area of Delhi, several feared trapped

A major rescue operation is underway in South Delhi after a five-storey building collapsed near the Mehrauli police station area on Saturday evening, with several people feared trapped beneath the rubble. The building, located on Western Marg in Saidulajab near the Saket Metro station, came crashing down around 7.44 pm, reducing the entire structure to a massive heap of concrete, twisted metal, and broken pillars.

According to NDTV reports, the ground floor housed a coaching institute while construction work was being carried out on the upper floors. Authorities suspect that some of those trapped may be students, although the exact number of people inside the building at the time of the collapse remains unclear.

The Delhi Fire Services received an emergency call shortly after the incident and immediately dispatched seven fire tenders to the site. Rescue teams from multiple agencies quickly joined the operation as workers began searching through the debris for survivors.

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An eyewitness described the chaotic scenes following the collapse. “How were students working in this building? Some people must still be stuck there. It was at least a five-storey building. Three men have been rescued. My aunt is still stuck there,” the witness said.

#WATCH | Delhi: An eyewitness says, "How were students working in this building?... Some people must still be stuck there... It was at least a 5-storey building... 3 men have been rescued. My aunt is still stuck there..." https://t.co/S2q0KOCT6A pic.twitter.com/fxaz1foBgZ — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2026

Personnel from the National Disaster Response Force, Delhi Police, and other emergency services reached the site and launched an intensive search and rescue effort.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta expressed concern over the incident and said all available resources had been mobilised.

“Deeply concerned by the building collapse incident near Saket Metro Station,” Gupta said in a post on X.

Deeply concerned by the building collapse incident near Saket Metro Station.



Teams from NDRF, Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police, DDMA, MCD, CATS and Civil Defence are carrying out rescue operations on a war footing. Every possible effort is being made to safely rescue those… — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) May 30, 2026

She said teams from the National Disaster Response Force, Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police, Delhi Disaster Management Authority, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, CATS Ambulance Service, and Civil Defence had been deployed to the site.

“Teams from NDRF, Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police, DDMA, MCD, CATS, and Civil Defence are carrying out rescue operations on a war footing. Every possible effort is being made to safely rescue those trapped and provide immediate assistance to the affected families,” she said.

The Chief Minister added that the situation was being closely monitored and that all agencies were working in coordination.

“The safety and well-being of every citizen remain our highest priority,” she said.

Officials have not yet confirmed the number of people trapped or injured. Rescue operations were continuing late into the evening as emergency teams searched the rubble for survivors.

(With agencies' inputs)