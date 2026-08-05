/Multi-tier security, opposition protests mark 7th anniversary of Article 370 abrogation

Jammu and Kashmir witnessed heightened political activity and multi-tier security arrangements on Wednesday as opposition parties marked the seventh anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 as a 'Black Day', while the BJP described August 5 as a historic milestone in the country's constitutional journey.
Authorities imposed stringent restrictions and deployed massive security across the Valley, especially in Srinagar. Additional police and CAPF personnel were stationed at major intersections, party offices, public squares, and other sensitive locations. Checkpoints were strengthened from the International Border and the Line of Control (LoC) to the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. Police said no permission had been granted for protests and warned that anyone organizing or participating in unauthorized demonstrations would face legal action. The measures were aimed at maintaining public order and countering intelligence inputs about possible terror attempts to destabilize peace.
Despite the clampdown, the National Conference (NC), the People's Democratic Party (PDP), and other parties attempted to stage protests. At the NC headquarters, Nawa-i-Subha, party leaders and MLAs reiterated their opposition to the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A, calling August 5 a 'Black Day' that stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its rights, safeguards, statehood, and protections over land and jobs. However, NC president Farooq Abdullah and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah were absent.
NC chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq said, "The decision of August 5 is the darkest day in the country's history, and we will never forget it. On the instructions of Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, we will continue to raise this demand every day. We held a peaceful protest to remind the Central government that the August 5 decision was undemocratic, but we were stopped." When asked about the absence of the party leadership, he said, "They are carrying out protests at their respective places. You can see the gates are closed."
Nasir Aslam Wani, advisor to the Chief Minister, said regarding their absence, "Farooq Sahib had a scheduled programme in Delhi, and the Chief Minister is in Poonch, where many lives have been affected due to the floods. The party is carrying out the protest here."
PDP workers held protests at the party headquarters and at Durganag. Iltija Mufti, alleging police harassment, attempted to lead a march with MLAs and party leaders. She accused the police of manhandling her during Tuesday's candlelight protest and claimed that party workers were prevented from reaching the office.
Iltija Mufti said, "My PSO was chased away and we were beaten up. They used lathis. They used their bare hands, and you can see that the police are the ones using force. We are fighting for Article 370, and as you can see, we are protesting peacefully. We are protesting the abrogation of Article 370."
She also raised slogans, "Give back Article 370! Give back Jammu and Kashmir's Constitution! Give back Jammu and Kashmir's flag!"
Mehbooba Mufti remained at home, saying that the roads leading to the party office had been blocked. Sources linked her absence to the previous day's controversy over allegedly holding the Tricolour upside down.
Tanvir Sadiq said, "I think if the PDP had genuinely protested, it would have been good. But what Mehbooba Ji did yesterday was political drama. She held the Tricolour upside down. Whether she was aware of it or not, if she was aware, she has no right to lead any protest. By holding the Tricolour upside down, she is trying to keep both Delhi and the people across the border happy."
BJP General Secretary Ashok Koul said, "I do not accept that she did it unintentionally. She did it deliberately. She is accustomed to disrespecting the Tricolour. It is their habit. She has insulted the national flag, which India will not tolerate. She should be punished accordingly. Ask her why she did it. It was a deliberate act, and we strongly condemn it."
Meanwhile, BJP leaders held a Tiranga rally in Srinagar, describing the abrogation of Article 370 as a transformative moment that strengthened national unity, equality, and development.
BJP youth leader Ajaz Hussain said, "This Tiranga rally is a message highlighting the changes that have taken place after the abrogation. We stand with those changes."
August 5 once again underscored the deep political divide in Jammu and Kashmir. While opposition parties continued to demand the restoration of Article 370 under tight security and in the absence of their top leadership, the BJP celebrated the day as a decisive step towards national integration, peace, and development. The contrasting narratives highlighted that the debate over the decisions taken on August 5, 2019, remains deeply polarized.
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