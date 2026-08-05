/Multi-tier security, opposition protests mark 7th anniversary of Article 370 abrogation

NC chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq said, "The decision of August 5 is the darkest day in the country's history, and we will never forget it. On the instructions of Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, we will continue to raise this demand every day. We held a peaceful protest to remind the Central government that the August 5 decision was undemocratic, but we were stopped." When asked about the absence of the party leadership, he said, "They are carrying out protests at their respective places. You can see the gates are closed."