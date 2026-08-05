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Multi-tier security, opposition protests mark 7th anniversary of Article 370 abrogation

 Checkpoints were strengthened from the International Border and the Line of Control (LoC) to the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. 

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Aug 05, 2026, 03:30 PM IST|Updated: Aug 05, 2026, 03:30 PM IST
Multi-tier security, opposition protests mark 7th anniversary of Article 370 abrogation
Image Credit: ANI

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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