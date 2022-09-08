Multifaceted entrepreneur Sahil Suri to join Bollywood industry as a producer

Who doesn't know the name Sahil Suri? This man has swayed not only the market but the entire nation with his amazing entrepreneurial skills. Do you think that running several businesses at once is child's play? No, it isn't! It requires one to be extraordinary, just like Sahil Suri.

After being the founder of a thriving company and a cafe, he is all set to mark his foray into the film industry. Yes, you read it correctly! Sahil Suri will soon turn over a new leaf by starting a production house in association with a leading entertainment and event company. The entrepreneur has now decided to be a producer and delight us with some amusing films.

Getting all nosy and excited to dig more about this news, we got in touch with Sahil Suri and here's what he said, "The film industry has always interested me and I guess now is the time that I should set sail on my filmy journey. By being a producer, I'm aiming to bring projects that are full of new stories and add buckets of entertainment to one's life."

What is the name of his production house? What's his first project? And whom will he cast? We know you have many such baffling questions in your brain. But one step at a time Sahil Suri has already unveiled his Bollywood plans, and we are sure he will soon fill in the remaining details. To stay updated with him you can follow him on his Instagram. Sahil is an active social media user. He likes to keep his fans updated.

Sahil Suri started his journey as an entrepreneur in the year 2013 by launching an IT company. Through this firm, he proved his mettle as an aced businessman. Of course, he was thwacked by unfavourable market situations and other adversities, but he didn't allow those hindrances to block his way to success.

Besides this, he is also the founder of a luxury cafe called Marshmallow. Sahil Suri has also bought a few stakes in Dubai's leading nightlife company, Dejavu Entertainment and Events. We wish Sahil the best in his new endeavours and hope his production house reaches success.

(Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.)