Multinational Exercise PRAGATI 2026 concludes in Meghalaya's Umroi

The maiden edition of Multilateral Exercise PRAGATI 2026 concluded successfully at Umroi Military Station in Meghalaya, with a comprehensive 72-hour validation exercise that showcased enhanced interoperability, mutual trust and collective readiness among participating armed forces.



The exercise brought together over 400 military personnel from 13 nations -- India, Bhutan, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Philippines, Seychelles, Sri Lanka and Vietnam --under the banner of Partnership of Regional Armies for Growth and Transformation in the Indian Ocean Region (PRAGATI).



The closing ceremony was attended by six Vice Chiefs and more than 40 senior military officials from participating nations.



Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth, Vice Chief of the Army Staff, hosted the visiting dignitaries and engaged in bilateral interactions aimed at strengthening defence cooperation and military-to-military relations.



Conducted in semi-mountainous and jungle terrain, the exercise focused on counter-terrorism operations and featured intensive training through lectures, demonstrations and practical exercises.



Participants trained together in mixed teams, undertaking activities such as rock craft, ambush and counter-ambush drills, slithering, jungle lane shooting, room and bus intervention, IED detection and casualty evacuation.



A major highlight of the exercise was the camaraderie and soldierly bonding displayed by participants, who trained and operated together under challenging conditions, fostering mutual understanding, trust and professional cooperation.



As part of the exercise, the Indian Army, in collaboration with FICCI and the Army Design Bureau, organised a defence equipment display showcasing indigenous defence technologies and next-generation military equipment.



As part of the exercise, the Indian Army, in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), organised a defence equipment display for the participating partner nations. The Army Design Bureau of the Indian Army and FICCI facilitated the exhibition of cutting-edge indigenous defence equipment and niche technologies developed by the Indian defence industry, while the Indian Army showcased select new-generation equipment currently in service, the release said.



The initiative highlighted India's growing indigenous defence design, development, and manufacturing capabilities under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative and provided a valuable platform for promoting defence exports through industry engagement, collaboration, and knowledge exchange.



The exhibition highlighted India's growing capabilities in defence design, development and manufacturing under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative while promoting defence industry collaboration and exports.



Exercise PRAGATI 2026 has significantly enhanced interoperability, strengthened collective preparedness and deepened partnerships among participating nations.



The successful conclusion of the inaugural edition has laid a strong foundation for future iterations of the exercise and reaffirmed the shared commitment of regional partners towards peace, security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.



PRAGATI, which stands for Partnership of Regional Armies for Growth and Transformation in the Indian Ocean Region, brought together more than 400 troops from India, Bhutan, Cambodia, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Philippines, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Indonesia and Laos. The exercise was conducted in the spirit of equality, friendship and mutual respect, providing a common platform for regional partners to exchange experiences, share best practices and strengthen military-to-military cooperation, the Ministry of Defence release read.