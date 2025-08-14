Multiple Cloudbursts Hit Jammu And Kashmir, Ladakh; Kishtwar Worst Affected

Jammu and Kashmir witnessed multiple cloudbursts on Thursday. The massive one was in Chashoti in Kashmir, followed by Frislan and Batkoo in Pahalgam, Rayil Gund in Ganderbal district, Bodhkharbu and Hinaskote (Kargil District), and Lamayuru (Leh District).

Among the six cloudbursts that happened on Thursday, the most drastic was the one in Chashoti village of Paddar constituency of Kishtwar district, which caused widespread devastation.

The cloudburst occurred in Chashoti, a remote village in the Paddar sub-division of Kishtwar, approximately 90 km from Kishtwar town. It struck at 1:17 PM during the annual Machail Mata Yatra, a pilgrimage to the Machail Mata temple located at 9,500 feet. Chashoti serves as the last motorable point before an 8.5-km trek to the shrine, making it a busy hub for pilgrims. At Chashoti, it is a base camp for pilgrims, and a huge langar for shelter and food is provided in the camp.

Cloudbursts Impact

The impact was so massive that the cloudburst triggered flash floods that washed away roads, shops, eateries, a security post, and a community kitchen (langar) set up for pilgrims. Several houses in the densely packed hamlet at the foothills were severely damaged, with mud, rocks, and debris covering large areas near residential zones. Visuals from the site show roads buried under boulders and slush, complicating access.

Kishtwar Cloudburst Casualty

The actual number of casualties is not clear yet; however, reports indicate a death toll of 34–36, which may rise as many are still missing. Around 120 injured have been rescued so far, many of them critically injured, besides many still said to be missing. The exact number of casualties is still being verified due to the remote location and disrupted communication lines. The high number of pilgrims present for the yatra likely contributed to the significant loss of life.

Rescue Ops On

A multi-agency rescue operation has been launched involving the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). Two teams were dispatched from Udhampur to Chashoti. State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police, army, and local volunteers are assisting in operations. Red Cross personnel and civil administration officials are also on-site.

Besides them, soldiers of the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and other paramilitary forces are involved in the rescue operation.

Helicopters have been mobilized to airlift stranded individuals and deliver supplies, though the rugged terrain and damaged infrastructure pose challenges.

Dedicated Control Room-Cum-Help Desk

Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Sharma and Senior Superintendent of Police Naresh Singh are personally supervising operations. A dedicated control room-cum-help desk has been set up in Paddar, approximately 15 km from Chashoti. Helpline numbers include: Paddar control room: 9858223125, 6006701934, 9797504078, 8492886895, 8493801381, 7006463710.

District control room: 01995-259555, 9484217492

Police control room: 9906154100

Authorities estimate that rescue, relief, and recovery efforts could take more than two weeks, given the scale of destruction and logistical difficulties in the steep mountain area.



Political Reaction

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with the Lieutenant Governor and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, assuring full support. NDRF teams were promptly dispatched, and the situation is being closely monitored.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed condolences and directed civil, police, army, NDRF, and SDRF officials to strengthen rescue efforts and provide all possible assistance to affected families. They prayed for the quick recovery of the injured.

Leader of Opposition and MLA Paddar Sunil Kumar Sharma reached Kishtwar and said the scale of the disaster is very huge and there are obstacles in the rescue because of the area’s congestion due to the ongoing yatra and steep mountain valley. He said, “I spoke with Lieutenant Governor Sinha and Minister Jitendra Singh, and I am en route to Chashoti to oversee rescue operations.”

Machail Mata Yatra

The Machail Mata Yatra, a significant religious event, attracts thousands of devotees, leading to congestion in Chashoti. The cloudburst struck during peak pilgrimage activity, increasing the disaster’s impact. The Machail Mata Yatra has been suspended indefinitely to prioritize rescue and relief efforts.

Visuals from the site show extensive damage, with roads washed away, debris scattered, and homes filled with mud. The administration is focusing on restoring connectivity, clearing debris, and providing medical care and supplies to survivors.

Multiple Cloudbursts, Flash Floods Incident Reported

Besides Kishtwar, multiple cloudbursts and flash floods were reported in other parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh today.

Pahalgam (Anantnag District): Flash floods struck Frislan and Batkoot areas of Pahalgam, damaging roads and local infrastructure. No casualties were reported, but the floods disrupted connectivity and affected local communities.

Ganderbal: The cloudburst occurred in the upper reaches of Rayil Gund, Ganderbal district, with flash floods reported in areas like Kangan, Ari Gooripora, and Check Akhal Kangan. No casualties were reported.

Bodhkharbu and Hinaskote (Kargil District): Cloudbursts in these areas caused flash floods, damaging infrastructure but with no reported casualties. The Indian Army’s Fire and Fury Corps conducted swift rescue operations, evacuating stranded individuals.

Lamayuru (Leh District): A cloudburst triggered flash floods, washing away a bridge and a security post. No casualties were reported, but infrastructure damage was significant.

IMD Forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a forecast update predicting moderate to heavy rainfall with brief intense showers, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds across Jammu and Kashmir for the next 24 hours. The IMD warned of potential cloudbursts, flash floods, landslides, and mudslides in vulnerable hilly areas, urging residents to stay alert.

Climate Change And Environmental Mismanagement

The flash floods in Chashoti and other areas reflect a regional pattern of extreme weather events, with cloudbursts becoming more frequent due to climate change and environmental mismanagement, such as unchecked construction in hilly areas.

Uttarakhand August 5 Cloudburst

A similar cloudburst-induced flash flood in Uttarakhand’s Dharali on August 5, 2025, killed over 70 people, highlighting the growing risk in Himalayan regions. The IMD says that due to global warming and unpredictable weather conditions, Jammu and Kashmir’s hilly areas are always at risk of Glacial Lake Outburst Floods, which refers to a sudden and rapid release of a significant amount of water from a glacial lake and can cause disaster at any time.

