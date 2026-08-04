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Multiple cloudbursts in 24 hours trigger flash floods across Jammu & Kashmir

The IMD Srinagar centre alone noted more than 28 in July across Jammu and Kashmir, with the remainder occurring in Kargil and adjoining areas.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Aug 04, 2026, 05:12 PM IST|Updated: Aug 04, 2026, 05:12 PM IST
Multiple cloudbursts in 24 hours trigger flash floods across Jammu & Kashmir
Image Credit: Eight cloudbursts in 24 hours trigger multiple flash floods in Jammu and Kashmir.

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Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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Multiple cloudbursts in 24 hours trigger flash floods across Jammu & Kashmir
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