/Multiple cloudbursts in 24 hours trigger flash floods across Jammu & Kashmir

Ajaz Rasool, an environmental expert, described the change clearly. “Cloudburst is a phenomenon that used to be very rare. We would hear about cloudburst taking place very rarely, but now the density of cloudburst and the periodic interval have increased manyfold in Jammu region, also Poonch, Rajouri, Doda, Kishtwar and here in Pahalgam and Anantnag. Every second or third day you find there is a cloudburst. So, the intensity is increased and the frequency is increased, and this is causing a lot of trouble and impacting the houses of the people who live there. The government is maintaining a directory of these floods due to cloudburst and studies are going on. They are thinking of adopting measures which we can implement to save the bad effects of a cloudburst. If we cannot stop the cloudburst, it’s a natural thing. If they can channelize that water to some storage basin, we can use that water later and destruction can be stopped. They have to make some contingency plan, and they are already on it. Cloudbursts started because of climate change. For 45 years we are experiencing global warming and climate change in Jammu and Kashmir also. We have high temperatures, we have less snowfall, we have many rainy days together, and we have drought as well. Even houseboats come on the bank sometimes. This is definitely because of the climatic change.”