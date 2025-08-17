Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2947284https://zeenews.india.com/india/multiple-flash-floods-hit-hps-mandi-triggering-landslides-damaging-houses-2947284.html
NewsIndia
FLASH FLOODS

Multiple Flash Floods Hit HP's Mandi, Triggering Landslides, Damaging Houses

Relief efforts are currently underway to restore connectivity. The areas of Panarsa, Takoli, and Nagwain were among the worst affected in Mandi, which appears to be the hardest-hit district in the state due to the intense rainfall.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 17, 2025, 01:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Multiple Flash Floods Hit HP's Mandi, Triggering Landslides, Damaging HousesPhoto Credit: IANS

New Delhi: Multiple flash flood incidents were reported on Sunday in the Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh, triggering landslides, damaging numerous houses, sweeping away vehicles, and disrupting the Mandi-Kullu stretch of the Chandigarh-Manali National Highway.

Fortunately, no loss of life has been reported.

Relief efforts are currently underway to restore connectivity. The areas of Panarsa, Takoli, and Nagwain were among the worst affected in Mandi, which appears to be the hardest-hit district in the state due to the intense rainfall.

Hundreds of motorists were stranded in long traffic jams following a landslide on the Mandi-Kullu stretch near Jhalogi. The alternative route via Kataula-Kamand, connecting Mandi and Kullu, has also been impacted by landslides at several locations.

Authorities are actively working to restore this route for light vehicles. Meanwhile, the dam authorities at Pandoh have issued an alert regarding the release of excess water from the dam, following heavy rainfall in the Takoli region.

The Panchvaktra temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva and known for stone carvings, in Mandi town, known as Chhoti Kashi, is standing tall under the swirling waters of the raging Beas River.

Heavy floods of 2023 also could not damage the foundation of the Panchvaktra temple, an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) protected monument built in the typical Shikhara architecture style.

Elsewhere, with the water level of Pong Dam in Kangra district rising to an alarming position at 1,379.98 feet, the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) began controlled release of 57,221 cusecs of water through its turbines and spillways. This is the highest release of water from the dam in the ensuing monsoon season.

The BBMB has issued an alert in Kangra in Himachal and Hoshiarpur in Punjab to take precautionary measures in low-lying areas.

Also, the road was damaged near Tattapani owing to landslides on the Shimla-Karsog route. Excess water was released from the Giri dam in Sirmaur district, triggering panic among the people settled in the dam downstream of the flood.

As per the State Emergency Operation Centre, 175 roads in Mandi district, 64, including National Highway-305, in Kullu, 25 in Kangra, 12 in Chamba, 13 in Shimla, seven each in Una and Sirmour, four in Lahaul-Spiti, three, including National Highway-5, in Kinnaur, two in Solan and one in Bilaspur district, remained blocked for vehicles.

The state's Meteorological Department has issued yellow weather warnings for various districts of the state till August 19.

For August 17, yellow weather warnings have been issued for Shimla, Mandi, Kangra, Chamba and Sirmaur districts that will result in heavy rainfall at isolated places.

(With inputs from IANS)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK