Aftermath of Pahalgam Terror Attack: As the heat continues to escalate along the India-Pakistan border amid the ongoing stand-off between the two countries over the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, Pakistan seems to have been engulfed by panic and anxiety.

This has prompted the Pakistani military to start gearing up for Indian military action, seeking revenge for the heinous attack, which left at least 26 people, mostly tourists, dead. The fear in the neighbouring country intensified, especially after a series of high-level meetings held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the terror attack.

On Tuesday, PM Modi expressed complete faith and confidence in the professional abilities of the Indian Armed Forces. He also stated that the Indian Armed Forces have complete operational freedom to decide on the mode, targets, and timing of India's response. PM Modi's confidence in the Armed Forces came in addition to the series of punitive actions taken by New Delhi against Islamabad, including holding the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance, in a strong message for its support of cross-border terrorism.

Sources in the country's military establishment told news agency ANI on Wednesday that Pakistani Navy vessels, including its frigates and submarines, have already positioned themselves in their respective harbours in the sea to be able to tackle any possible Indian movement.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Air Force has reduced flying operations by over 50 per cent, and only essential operations are being conducted to avoid confusion in the airspace, ANI sources stated.

Earlier, faced with mounting global pressure, a jittery Pakistan leadership resorted to accusations against India following the deadly Pahalgam incident that killed 26 people. The Federal Minister for Information & Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar, had issued a statement claiming that Pakistan has "credible intelligence" suggesting India plans to launch military action against the nation within the next 24-36 hours.

In a post on X, Tarar wrote, "Pakistan has credible intelligence that India intends to carry out military action against Pakistan in the next 24-36 hours on the pretext of baseless and concocted allegations of involvement in the Pahalgam incident."

The post added, "Indian self-assumed hubris role of Judge, Jury and Executioner in the region is reckless and vehemently rejected. Pakistan has been the victim of terrorism itself and truly understands the pain of this scourge. We have always condemned it in all its forms and manifestations anywhere in the world. Being a responsible state, Pakistan offered a credible, transparent, and independent investigation by a neutral commission of experts, which was heartily welcomed."

In another instance, Pakistan's foreign minister, Ishaq Dar, stated in the National Assembly that it was under Pakistan's pressure that the name of the resistance forum (TRF), a Lashkar offshoot, was deleted from the UNSC statement on Pahalgam, proving once again Pakistan's tacit support to terror operatives.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and pleaded for a neutral investigation into the Pahalgam incident. "Had a telephone conversation with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. I reaffirmed Pakistan's condemnation of terrorism in all its forms, rejected baseless Indian accusations, and called for a transparent and neutral investigation into the Pahalgam incident...Pakistan remains committed to peace, but will defend its sovereignty with full force if challenged," Sharif wrote on X on Tuesday.

The statements come after India took decisive action against Pakistan after the attack in Pahalgam on April 22, which killed 26 people. As another sign of panic and jitters in anticipation of India’s retaliation following the Pahalgam attack, Pakistani troops on Wednesday initiated unprovoked firing on the International Border (IB) in the Jammu district.

The latest incident came after the neighbouring country resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violations on the Line of Control (LoC) consecutively for the last six days,

The Defence ministry spokesman said, “Further to the previous update about 29-30 April (Night), unprovoked small arms firing by Pakistan Army was also reported from their posts across the LoC in Baramulla and Kupwara districts, as well as across the International Border in the Pargwal Sector," as quoted by news agency IANS. “Indian Army troops responded appropriately,” the spokesman said.

The Pakistan Army had already initiated unprovoked firing on the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday for the sixth consecutive day as the Indian Army responded swiftly and proportionately. The Defence Ministry spokesman said earlier today, “During the night of 29-30 April 2025, Pakistan Army posts initiated unprovoked small-arms fire across the LoC opposite the Naushera, Sunderbani and Akhnoor sectors in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir."

“Indian Army troops responded swiftly and proportionately,” the spokesman said. During April 28-29, the Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked small arms firing across the LoC in areas opposite Kupwara and Baramulla districts, as well as the Akhnoor sector of Jammu district. The officials said the Indian Army responded to the provocation in a measured and effective manner.

(With agencies' Inputs)