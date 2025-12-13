Advertisement
GREATER NOIDA ACCIDENT

Multiple Vehicles Collide On Greater Noida Expressway Amid Low Visibility, Injuries Reported | Video

Noida Car Collision: Amid dense fog and low visibility, several vehicles collided on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, resulting in injuries to multiple people.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Dec 13, 2025, 11:50 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Multiple Vehicles Collide On Greater Noida Expressway Amid Low Visibility, Injuries Reported | VideoMultiple injuries are reported (Image: X)

According to reports, the incident took place near Chakrasainpur village, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Dadri police station. The crash led to a long traffic jam on the busy expressway as vehicles piled up when drivers were unable to respond in time due to poor visibility, officials said.

