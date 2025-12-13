Multiple Vehicles Collide On Greater Noida Expressway Amid Low Visibility, Injuries Reported | Video

Noida Car Collision: Amid dense fog and low visibility, several vehicles collided on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, resulting in injuries to multiple people.

According to reports, the incident took place near Chakrasainpur village, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Dadri police station. The crash led to a long traffic jam on the busy expressway as vehicles piled up when drivers were unable to respond in time due to poor visibility, officials said.

VIDEO | Greater Noida: Multiple vehicles collided on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway amid dense fog, leaving several people injured.



—Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 13, 2025