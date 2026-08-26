/The bullet train is coming: Maharashtra section hits high gear with major engineering breakthroughs | VIDEO

The construction of the Maha Section of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor, a railway spanning 135.45 kilometers between the Thane and Maharashtra-Gujarat borders, is progressing quite fast. This crucial stretch consists of viaducts and bridges, measuring 124.027 kilometers in order to connect various economically important regions.
Recently, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has made significant announcements about some critical milestones of the Maha Section via social media, pointing out accelerated civil works in Thane and Palghar. The workers are handling the challenging engineering problems like urban settings, rivers, and eco-sensitive zones.
The engineers are constructing three elevated stations in Thane, Virar, and Boisar.
Design of Thane station: It is located at an approximate height of 12 meters in order to save the mangrove ecosystem in an ecologically sensitive zone.
Urban coordination: The planners have designed these stations to handle the massive flow of commuters without affecting the local environment.
Prettiest Stretch of the Bullet Train Corridor— NHSRCL (@nhsrcl) August 26, 2026
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All construction infrastructure of the state is working at its full capacity in order to meet the tight deadlines.
Pier status: Around 100 kilometers of the piers have been completed, and around 74 kilometers of the piers are now ready for the construction of girder viaducts. Currently, there are nine casting yards and several launching gantry systems available.
Mountain tunnels: Seven mountain tunnels are included in the project, of which three have attained breakthrough status. The teams are actively applying waterproofing and concrete lining on the completed bores.
River bridges: There are 36 bridges in total, where some important bridges cover the significant rivers. Some of them include the 460-meter bridge across the Ulhas River and 510-meter bridge across the Jagani River. Additionally, twelve special steel bridges cover the vital infrastructure and highways.
A recent milestone of the project has been achieved at the Shilphata site using the New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM).
Advancements in tunnelling: NATM uses the existing natural rock strata in order to provide structural support and immediately apply the concrete spray on excavated cavities.
Acceleration of the Project: As part of Package C2, the breakthrough will allow the teams to deploy the heavy machines and expand the excavation works all across the Thane-Palghar corridor.
Simultaneous work on stations, tunnels, and girders proves that India’s inaugural high-speed rail corridor is transforming from a blueprint into a physical reality. As casting and launching operations scale up, the Maharashtra segment is well on track to redefine mass transit infrastructure.
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