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  • /The bullet train is coming: Maharashtra section hits high gear with major engineering breakthroughs | VIDEO

The bullet train is coming: Maharashtra section hits high gear with major engineering breakthroughs | VIDEO

The Maharashtra section of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project is advancing rapidly with over 100 km of pier work, mountain tunnels, and new elevated stations.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Aug 26, 2026, 10:02 AM IST|Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 10:03 AM IST
The bullet train is coming: Maharashtra section hits high gear with major engineering breakthroughs | VIDEO
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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