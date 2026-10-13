In Vadodara, Gujarat state, India’s Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) project has hit an important engineering feat with the successful installation of all 14 portal beams over the functional Delhi-Mumbai Rajdhani train track. The NHSRCL has achieved this feat that clears the path for the next construction step - launching of 40-meter-long composite girders for the construction of the viaduct.
This section of the MAHSR spans about 8.3 kilometers and crosses through five Indian Railways tracks, among which is the dense Delhi-Mumbai main line track. The building of an elevated structure above heavily used railways needed great engineering efforts, safety procedures, and coordinated railway traffic blocks.
As there was not enough space available to construct such massive structures outside railway tracks, the engineers had to use the cast-in-situ method for the construction of the portal beams on-site.
With these portal beams ready, the teams have begun to lay 40 meter long composite girders above the Rajdhani line. This is one more step towards completing the construction of the elevated viaduct in Gujarat, thereby creating momentum for India's premier high-speed railway corridor between Mumbai and Ahmedabad.
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