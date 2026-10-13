Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /India's first bullet train clears critical milestone in Vadodara over Delhi-Mumbai rail route

India's first bullet train clears critical milestone in Vadodara over Delhi-Mumbai rail route

India's Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project completes 14 massive portal beams over the Delhi-Mumbai Rajdhani rail route in Vadodara. Know NHSRCL's latest update.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Oct 13, 2026, 10:56 AM IST|Updated: Oct 13, 2026, 10:56 AM IST
India's first bullet train clears critical milestone in Vadodara over Delhi-Mumbai rail route
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
India's first bullet train clears critical milestone in Vadodara over Delhi-Mumbai rail route
2
3
4
5