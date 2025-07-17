Mumbai-Ahmedabad Flight, CSMIA Receive Bomb Threats; Police Launch Probe

New Delhi: Panic gripped authorities on Wednesday after anonymous callers issued bomb threats targeting a Mumbai-Ahmedabad flight and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, prompting a swift police response and the launch of a formal investigation by the Navi Mumbai Police.

According to police sources and media reports, the threatening calls were received between 2:00 PM and 2:30 PM on July 16 at the office of the Joint Commissioner of Police, Navi Mumbai. The callers claimed that an explosive device had been planted aboard a Mumbai-Ahmedabad flight, while also issuing a chilling warning that Mumbai’s international airport would be blown up by 6:30 PM.

Authorities responded immediately, conducting thorough security sweeps at both the airport and flight facilities. Fortunately, no suspicious items were found, leading officials to believe the threats were hoaxes intended to sow panic and disrupt public peace.

An FIR has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, with the charges aimed at addressing the intent to incite fear and disturb public order. While no arrests have been made so far, police have traced the mobile numbers used to place the calls and are continuing their investigation to identify the individuals behind the threats.

This incident comes amid a spike in hoax bomb threats across India in recent days, raising concerns about the misuse of emergency services and the potential for public chaos. Law enforcement agencies are urging citizens to remain alert but calm, as steps are being taken to trace and prosecute those responsible for such false alarms.