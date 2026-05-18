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NewsIndiaMumbai-Ahmedabad highway accident: Container truck rams wedding party vehicle, 12 dead - What we know so far
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Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway accident: Container truck rams wedding party vehicle, 12 dead - What we know so far

Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway accident: An accident occurred near Dhanivari village in the Kasa area when a truck with people going to a wedding ceremony was hit by a speeding container truck. Reportedly, traffic movement on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway was disrupted.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 18, 2026, 07:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway accident: Container truck rams wedding party vehicle, 12 dead - What we know so farPhoto Credit: IANS

Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway accident: In a horrific road accident, at least 12 people were killed and over 35 others injured after a container truck collided with a vehicle carrying wedding guests on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Monday. 

The wedding party had left Bapu village in Dahanu and was travelling to Dhanivari for the ceremony, IANS reported, citing the police.

Also Read: Dhar road accident: 12 killed as overloaded pickup collides with SUV in Madhya Pradesh; PM Modi and CM Yadav announce relief

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What happened?

The accident happened near Dhanivari village in the Kasa area when a truck with people going to a wedding ceremony was hit by a speeding container truck that was travelling from Gujarat towards Mumbai.

The impact of the collision was so severe that both vehicles overturned on the highway. Several passengers inside were reportedly trapped in the mangled vehicle.

As per the initial reports, more than 40 people were travelling in the vehicle; however, some local accounts suggested that over 100 passengers might have been on board.

Local residents rushed to the spot to assist before emergency services arrived. Villagers, police personnel and rescue teams carried out rescue operations and pulled injured passengers from underneath and inside the overturned vehicle.

The officials stated that at least 12 people were killed in the accident, while more than 35 individuals sustained injuries. 

Police action 

Police have initiated a spot inspection as part of the investigation. The preliminary findings indicate that speeding and negligence may have led to the accident.

Investigators are also examining whether the vehicle carrying the wedding guests was overloaded beyond its permitted capacity.

Traffic movement on the busy Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway remained disrupted after the accident.

Meanwhile, as per authorities, a detailed investigation was underway.

(with IANS inputs)

Also Read: Telangana road accident: Five killed as sports bike speeding at 140 kmph rams into car

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