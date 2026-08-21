/Mumbai shocker: Man posing as transgender assaults air hostess in Powai flat

Mumbai air hostess assault case: A 25-year-old air hostess in Mumbai was allegedly assaulted after a man posing as a transgender person entered her Powai flat using a fake black magic ritual as a pretext. Police arrested the suspect, Anil Shinde, within four hours of the FIR after tracking his movements through footage from more than 100 CCTV cameras.
The alleged assault took place on Tuesday afternoon between 12.20 pm and 12.50 pm at the woman's flat in a Powai building. Police said Shinde gained the security guard's confidence before knocking on several doors and reaching the third-floor flat.
According to police, the woman allowed Shinde inside because her husband is undergoing treatment in hospital and she believed the man could help him.
Police said Shinde claimed he could remove an evil eye and used a ritual involving water after entering the flat. The woman alleged that he sprinkled water on her and placed his hand on her head before sexually assaulting her, as per a TOI report.
She told police that she raised an alarm during the incident. Shinde then allegedly left the flat after taking Rs 200 from her.
The woman told police that she handed over the money while she was under what she described as a state of hypnosis.
The woman approached police at around 11 pm on Tuesday, following which an FIR was registered. A police team then began tracing the suspect's movements from the Powai building towards Kalwa.
Police said footage from more than 100 CCTV cameras helped investigators identify and track Shinde. He was arrested from a slum area in Kalwa early Wednesday, less than four hours after the FIR was registered, as per a TOI report.
Police said the suspect claimed he could remove an evil eye before allegedly assaulting the woman. The accused is currently in police custody and faces charges including rape and criminal intimidation, according to police.
Police said additional provisions related to black magic may be invoked in the case. The investigation will establish which provisions apply based on the evidence collected by investigators.
Investigators revealed that the accused claimed his family routinely engaged in begging under the guise of being transgender. Mumbai Police are currently verifying his criminal history to determine if he has been involved in similar offenses using the same modus operandi.
Police are examining the suspect's background and checking available evidence as part of the investigation. The CCTV trail, the woman's complaint and other evidence will be considered as investigators proceed with the case.
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