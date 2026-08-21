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Mumbai shocker: Man posing as transgender assaults air hostess in Powai flat

Mumbai air hostess assault case: A 25-year-old air hostess in Mumbai was allegedly assaulted after a man posing as a transgender person entered her flat on the pretext of treating her husband's illness through a black magic ritual.

Written BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Aug 21, 2026, 02:24 PM IST|Updated: Aug 21, 2026, 02:28 PM IST
Mumbai shocker: Man posing as transgender assaults air hostess in Powai flat
Image Credit: AI. Representative image.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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