Mumbai Airport To Remain Closed For Six Hours On Nov 20 Amid Safety Maintenance

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport will shut down for six hours on November 20, from 11 am to 5 pm, for scheduled maintenance work.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) said all flight operations will pause during this window while teams look at the runway surface, drainage network and key safety systems.

Officials described the shutdown as routine but crucial, especially for an airport as busy as Mumbai, which handles hundreds of flights daily.

They added that the six-hour break helps the airport stay in line with global safety requirements and avoids bigger problems during the packed winter travel season.

Why The Shutdown Is Necessary

The airport authorities stated that the post-monsoon inspection is necessary to address wear and tear caused by months of heavy rainfall.

What Passengers Should Know

Passengers have been advised to check their flight status directly with the airline. Those travelling through Mumbai during the closure, especially with connections, should confirm any changes in advance to avoid confusion.

The airport has requested cooperation from passengers and said operations will restart at 5 pm.

5 Things Passengers Must Know

Timings: Mumbai Airport will be completely non-operational on November 20 from 11 am to 5 pm.

Reason: Annual post-monsoon maintenance focusing on runway and safety systems that got stressed during the rainy season.

What should you do? Check your flight status with your airline well in advance. Don't assume your timing is still the same.

When will things go back to normal? Operations resume immediately after 5 pm — no delays expected beyond the maintenance window.

Why it matters: This maintenance prevents bigger problems later and keeps the airport compliant with international safety standards. Short-term inconvenience, long-term benefit.