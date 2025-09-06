BREAKING: Mumbai Bomb Threat Suspect Arrested In Noida, Police Thwart Ganesh Festival Scare
A man has been arrested in Noida for allegedly sending a message to Mumbai Police threatening multiple bomb blasts during the ongoing Ganesh festival.
A man has been apprehended in Noida on suspicion of sending a threatening message to the Mumbai Police. The message, which was sent to a traffic police WhatsApp helpline on Thursday, warned of multiple bomb blasts in the city during the ongoing Ganesh festival.
Maharashtra | One Ashwin Kumar Supra (50) arrested from Noida, Uttar Pradesh by Mumbai Crime Branch for making bomb blast threats in Mumbai. The main originally hails from Bihar. His phone and SIM card that were used to make the threat have been seized. He is being brought from…— ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2025
