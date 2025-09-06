Advertisement
A BOMB THREAT

BREAKING: Mumbai Bomb Threat Suspect Arrested In Noida, Police Thwart Ganesh Festival Scare

A man has been arrested in Noida for allegedly sending a message to Mumbai Police threatening multiple bomb blasts during the ongoing Ganesh festival.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Sep 06, 2025, 09:24 AM IST|Source: Bureau
BREAKING: Mumbai Bomb Threat Suspect Arrested In Noida, Police Thwart Ganesh Festival ScareREPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

A man has been apprehended in Noida on suspicion of sending a threatening message to the Mumbai Police. The message, which was sent to a traffic police WhatsApp helpline on Thursday, warned of multiple bomb blasts in the city during the ongoing Ganesh festival.

 

Live Tv

