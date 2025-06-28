Mumbai-Bound Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 787 Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Passengers Fall Ill: Report

A Mumbai-bound Ethiopian Airlines flight made an emergency landing in the city at around 1:40 am on Friday, reportedly after seven passengers onboard fell sick.

According to a report by The Times of India, the Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft experienced a 'depressurisation' issue. Meanwhile, upon landing, the sick were attended by a medical team at the airport. Furthermore, one of the individuals who fell ill required hospitalisation.

The issue reportedly started when the aircraft was over the Arabian Sea.

Heathrow-Mumbai AI Flight

Earlier, on June 23, ANI reported, citing an Air India Spokesperson, that on board flight AI130 from London Heathrow to Mumbai, five passengers and two crew reported feeling dizzy and nauseous during different phases of the flight.

The flight had landed safely in Mumbai, where the medical teams provided immediate medical assistance.

After landing, two passengers and two cabin crew, who continued to feel sick, were taken to the medical room for further examination and were later discharged.

Air India Ahmedabad Crash

The issues also come at a time when the nation is reeling from the aftermath of the tragic Air India flight AI171 crash in Ahmedabad shortly after takeoff on June 12.

The flight had departed from Ahmedabad at 1:38 pm and had 242 passengers, including crew members, on board. Notably, it was a Boeing 787-8 aircraft.

The ill-fated plane crashed into the building of BJ Medical College and resulted in deaths and injuries to individuals who were not onboard. The government and authorities sprang into action.

According to a release of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, dated June 26, 2025, both the Cockpit Voice Recorders (CVR) and Flight Data Recorders (FDR) were recovered—one from the rooftop of the building at the crash site and the other from the debris.

"Subsequently, the black boxes were brought from Ahmedabad to Delhi by IAF aircraft with full security on 24 June, 2025. The front black box arrived at AAIB Lab, Delhi with the DG, AAIB at 1400 hrs on 24 June, 2025. The rear black box was brought by a second AAIB team and reached AAIB Lab, Delhi at 1715 hrs on 24 June, 2025," the release added.