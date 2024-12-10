Mumbai Bus Accident: Driver Sanjay More Reacts To Tragic Kurla Crash; Says....

BEST Bus Accident In Mumbai: The Mumbai Police arrested the BEST bus driver after the tragic accident in Kurla West, Mumbai which claimed seven lives and injured 42 others.

The incident occurred on SG Barve Marg around 9:30 PM when the electric AC bus lost control. The bus veered off course, crashing into pedestrians and vehicles over a 100-meter stretch.

Driver Faces Culpable Homicide Charges

Sanjay More, the 50-year-old driver of the bus, was arrested and charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The police have registered a case against him under sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Authorities confirmed that More, who had recently transitioned to driving electric buses, will be presented in court as investigations continue.

What did driver say?

During questioning, the bus driver More disclosed that he was unfamiliar with the automatic transmission system of the electric bus assigned to him on December 1. Previously, he had experience only with manual transmission vehicles while working for a private contractor.

He admitted that the lack of a clutch in the automatic bus confused him, which might have contributed to the accident, according to a report by The Times of India.

Mechanical Failure Probes

While the driver blamed his inexperience with the automatic bus, eyewitnesses alleged that More was intoxicated and unable to control the vehicle. Police, however, are examining other possible factors, including mechanical failure. The bus was a 12-meter-long electric vehicle manufactured by Hyderabad-based Olectra Greentech and operated by BEST on a wet lease.

Initial reports from BEST officials suggested that the driver lost control of the bus. Experts are currently investigating whether brake failure played a role in the accident.