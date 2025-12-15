Advertisement
BMC POLLS

Mumbai Civic Body Polls: Voting To Be Held On January 15; Results On January 16

Mumbai Civic Body Polls: The Maharashtra State Election Commission on Monday announced the polling and result dates for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Dec 15, 2025, 05:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Mumbai Civic Body Polls: Voting To Be Held On January 15; Results On January 16Credit: File Photo/IANS

Mumbai Civic Body Polls: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections and 28 other municipal corporations will be held on January 15, 2026. After the voting process, the election results will be announced on January 16, 2025. The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) announced the election and the result date on Monday. 

The Maharashtra SEC announced the long-pending elections to 29 municipal corporations across the state, including the high-stakes BMC. The announcement comes in compliance with a Supreme Court directive mandating that civic body elections be held before January 31.

Filling of nominations for the candidates will take place from December 23 to December 30, 2025.

The scrutiny of nominations on December 31, 2025. The last date to withdraw the candidature is January 2, 2026. The allotment of election symbols and the final candidate list will be on January 3, 2026. The voting will take place on January 15. Counting of votes will be on January 16, 2026, and the results will be announced.

Addressing a press conference, State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare, accompanied by SEC Secretary Suresh Kakani, said the poll programme has been finalised to ensure adherence to constitutional timelines.

Also Read- Mumbai Increases Water Security: BMC Fast-Tracks Three Big Dam Projects Amidst Growing Demand

Maharashtra Elections 2026

The elections are expected to be keenly contested, particularly in Mumbai, where the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance will face a challenge from the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).

Polling will be conducted using Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) across 39,147 polling stations, of which 10,111 are located in the BMC area. The voters’ list as of July 1 has been adopted for these elections on a ward-wise basis from the Election Commission of India (ECI). 

Civic Body Polls Maharashtra

Two of the 29 municipal corporations, Jalna and Ichalkaranji, are newly constituted civic bodies. 

The terms of five municipal corporations expired in 2020, while the terms of the largest group, 18 corporations, ended in 2022. Four more completed their terms in 2023.

The BMC's term expired on March 7, 2022, and it has since been administered by appointed officials.

(with IANS inputs) 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

