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  • /NEET paper leak protest: Model Riya Ahir stands ground in front of police van in Mumbai; videos go viral

NEET paper leak protest: Model Riya Ahir stands ground in front of police van in Mumbai; videos go viral

Model Riya Ahir blocked a police van to protect CJP protesters in Mumbai as videos from the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak agitation went viral online.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Jul 23, 2026, 06:19 PM IST|Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 06:20 PM IST
NEET paper leak protest: Model Riya Ahir stands ground in front of police van in Mumbai; videos go viral
Image Credit: Mumbai: Model Riya Ahir stands ground in front of police van; videos go viral.

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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