/NEET paper leak protest: Model Riya Ahir stands ground in front of police van in Mumbai; videos go viral

Large-scale protests organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on account of the supposed NEET-UG 2026 paper leak caused major disruption in central Mumbai as the city was flooded with highly charged video clips. One of the most viewed video clips among the multitude of videos that came to light is a particular video where 27-year-old model Riya Ahir blocks the way of a police vehicle near Shivaji Park.
After several students who took part in the protest against NEET-UG 2026 exam leak were arrested near Shivaji Park, the video clip shows model Riya Ahir stepping into the way of a moving police van with raised hands without making any attempt to move away from the van.
Rhiya Ahir stood her ground in front of a Mumbai Police van amid student protests, refusing to back down and helped secure the release of detained protesters.— Farhan Khan (@FarhanK24953) July 22, 2026
In this powerful video, she confronts the vehicle, rallies the crowd and speaks out passionately a true symbol of…
Soon after Ahir blocked the way of the police van with raised hands, numerous other CJP protestors rushed into the scene and surrounded the police van, forcing the van to make a halt. Soon afterwards, videos showed activists coming out of the van.
Internet users compared the stance of model Ahir to the famous photo of "Tank Man" from Beijing's Tiananmen Square. No comments have been made by the Mumbai Police regarding the incident.
On another note, a third video recorded by the protestors during the events of the day shows the breaking into a moving police van transporting arrested protestors.
A protester is seen running towards the vehicle and unlocking its door to help the people being held in the van escape.
No official statements have been released as to the details of this incident and whether or not any further actions have been taken after this occurred.
Unlike the aggressive scenes, the third video, recording a more cheerful scene, took place in the Dadar area and gained massive engagement on social media.
The video shows children waving from their classrooms' windows at thousands of protestors passing by the school in Dadar and then waving back to them in response.
CJP protests taking place in Mumbai are part of a larger movement in the country organized by the Cockroach Janta Party, headed by activist Abhijit Dipke, who claims administrative negligence and corruption in the NEET-UG 2026 examinations.
Public attention surrounding the educational reform movement has also been heightened by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk’s ongoing hunger strike, which continues to rally cross-regional support across academic and civic groups.
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